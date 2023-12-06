Ask Hackaday: Could Rating Airlines Stop Flights From Spreading Diseases?

A few weeks ago, I found myself the victim of flights from hell. My first flight was cancelled, leaving me driving home late at night, only to wake again for a red-eye the next morning. That was cancelled as well, with the second replacement delayed by a further hour. All in all I ended up spending a good ten hours extra in the airport surrounded by tired, sick, and coughing individuals, and ended up a full 16 hours late to my destination. On the return, I’d again tangle with delays, and by the weekend’s close, I’d contracted a nasty flu for my trouble.
All this had me riled up and looking for revenge. I had lost hours of my life to these frustrations, and the respiratory havoc claimed a further week of my working life. It had me realizing that we could surely improve the performance and hygiene of our airliners with a simple idea: a website called Flights From Hell.
Clean Up Your Act
The concept of Flights From Hell is simple. Let’s say you catch a flight, get home, and the next day, you realize you caught something from the plane. You point your browser at Flights From Hell, and punch in your flight number, departure time, and your seat allocation in the plane. You then log what you think you caught on the plane, be it COVID-19, the flu, the common cold, or whatever. Ideally, thousands of passengers on thousands of flights will do the same, and it could all be tied up in a neat little bow by hooking it up with already-existing flight data APIs.
So far, so simple, right? But there’s a magic to it. First things first, it becomes a useful tool for tracking the spread of airborne diseases. Imagine finding a single hot flight from Chicago to Dallas Fort Worth, and then looking at how infected passengers then spread communicable diseases all over the country on their connecting flights. There’s potential value in this from a disease control perspective.
More so, though, it could be used as a agitating tool to improve air travel. Monthly statistics could be collated to determine the routes, airports, airplanes, and airlines most likely to get you sick. Maybe sitting in a 737 by the emergency exit is a particular hotspot for catching something. Maybe a certain airline performs poorly, and routinely sees more passengers getting off ill than its rivals.
Suddenly, there’s another factor at play when you’re booking your next flight. In the back of your mind, you’re thinking that the budget carrier you usually use just got a really bad rating last month on Flights From Hell. Checking the site, you note that you’re eight times less likely to get sick with a rival carrier based on past performance.
It almost doesn’t matter whether the site’s stats are a perfect predictor or not; put the data out there, and it will influence people’s decision making. Suddenly, this creates a profit motive for airlines. If they’re routinely losing ticket sales because their stats are so poor on Flights From Hell, that’s no good. Someone upstairs better come up with a plan on how to fix the problem. Maybe it’s better air filters, or a change to ventilation settings. Maybe it’s better surface cleaning practices in between flights.
In this world, the airlines are forced to compete on hygiene because the data is out there. You’ll see ads with smiling flight attendants touting the value of cleaner air and healthier flights. Airlines with a good record will boast about how thousands fewer passengers got sick on their flights versus their rivals on the same routes. At the extreme, airlines might even get serious about stopping obviously sick passengers from boarding a flight.
Of course, building a better world won’t necessarily be easy. The whole concept depends on users taking the time to submit data to a website. For those in the depths of a nasty head cold, that’s perhaps less likely unless they’re feeling particularly vitriolic towards the airline. There’s also the problem of data verification. A valid boarding pass or ticket is plenty to prove you caught a flight, but how do you prove you got sick there? Even if you’re not proving you got sick on the flight, just proving to a website you’re actually sick at all is a difficult thing to do. Photos of RAT tests can readily be faked, after all, and nobody’s going to drag themselves to a doctor for an “official test” just to help out a community project with some data collection.
Ultimately, it’s an idea with promise, but flaws. In any case, as I struggle to recover from the worst flu of my life, I just here lamenting the fact that I didn’t book with a different airline. Until Flights From Hell (HellFlights? Flightsi?) gets built, I just wish I had some way to tell the world the fate that befell me that frustrating weekend.
11 thoughts on “Ask Hackaday: Could Rating Airlines Stop Flights From Spreading Diseases?”
You don’t actually know where you picked stuff up from.
Many things have 2-3 incubation days, even things like food poisoning can have 24-48hr incubation periods and that’s directly ingested.
As someone who sneezes from light and dust I get dirty looks all the time, but I’m generally not walking around in public with an easily communicable disease.
The flaw in this logic is that the cause if the diseases are the passengers, not the airlines. The most likely outcome of such website would be a return to wearing compulsory masks and the use of hand sanitizer for each passenger, which is something that a few more concerned passengers still do to this day.
The solution is simple. If you are concerned for your health, you are the one that can do something about it rather than just blaming it on the airports, airlines or plane manufacturers.
> The flaw in this logic is that the cause if the diseases are the passengers, not the airlines.
Is it, though? When you splash hundreds, if not thousands out on non-refundable plane tickets months before the flight, then wind up sick a day or two before the flight, that’s a hell of a financial hit to take.
What if airlines let people change their expensive tickets without fees?
“What if airlines let people change their expensive tickets without fees?”
Not much would change.
Besides the airline ticket, people also have vacation schedules or work schedules to meet.
If you get sick the day before your vacation, you can’t just tell your boss that you’ll be delaying your vacation for 5 days until you are feeling better.
The same with work. If you’ve got a business trip scheduled, you aren’t going to call your business partners the day before and say “Hey, I’ve got the sniffles. Let’s push that meeting back a week.”
It sucks, but it is true.
You’re not wrong – my comment was definitely an oversimplification of the issue, but even so, a big part of the cost of a given vacation is transport. To that end, I think we could start to see a change for the better.
The number of people who will do so is very small, and I don’t expect the data to be useful in that case, sadly. Love the idea, but it would need to be integrated with some larger system, perhaps the CDC’s infection tracking system could simply ask “did you fly recently? if so, throw your flight number and seat number into these blanks”. But they seem to have stopped using that, too.
The other solution is simply to not fly. I just don’t think there’s a way to do it safely. I’ve told my manger that I’d be happy to take the assignment across the country but I won’t be flying unless the company is willing to assume liability for anything caught while doing so, which of course they aren’t, so they’re welcome to pay me my regular wage while I make the trip in a rental car.
I too love the idea, but can’t see it work unless post-flight health reporting were compulsory or integrated by other means. The privacy implications are such that I hope it never happens.
It’s the slippery slope of “sharing is caring” (aka “surveillance for the greater good”) that was highlighted so well in Dave Egger’s “The Circle.” If you’re interested, it’s worth reading the book, as the movie was lousy.
Statistics repeatedly show that your chance of dying in a rental car trip is a hundred times greater than a long-haul flight of the same distance. Is your employer OK with that? A company I worked for prohibited such travel for that reason.
(Horrifyingly, in contrast, short-haul flight fatality rates come out about the same as driving, though. Didn’t change the dumb company policy.)
Nope.
1. Questionable value – very few people will make use of the system (entering their flight data when they get sick.) If you are sick enough to not be able to carry out your job or your vacation, then you’ll probably be sick enough to not care about getting online and updating somebody’s database of bad flights.
2. Privacy concerns – you’ll be maintaining a database of health information about identifiable people. Do you really want to be responsible for any amount of personal health information?
Seriously. Companies should view personal information as toxic waste that they have to track and dispose of properly. It should be the last thing anybody wants to collect and store.
Maybe even a starting point is tracking air quality. I’ve been on flights and seen a few posts on Twitter/X from folks who carry CO2 monitors (often Aranet units). Could be a good indication of air exchange in the craft?
My wife’s advice (she’s a doctor) : during this time of the year, always wear a mask in crowded places (supermarket, airport, train stations, etc.) and try to be as far as you can from other people (especially those snoozing) . It works well ;-) at least much more than trying to deal with the consequences on a web site (probably not much used as many other think)
