Repairing An HP Power Supply

One of the interesting things about living in modern times is that a confluence of the Internet and rapid changes in the electronics industry means that test gear that used to be astronomically priced is now super affordable. Especially if, like [Frankie Mashockie], you can do a little repair work. He picked up an HP6038A power supply for $50. We couldn’t find the original list price, but even refurbs from “professional” sources go for around $800. However, the $50 price came with a “for parts” disclaimer.

The power supply is autoranging. You usually think of that as a feature of meters. In a power supply, autoranging means the device can adjust the voltage based on load as you can see explained in the video below.

The repair had some smoky bits, and it is part 1, so we presume there will be a part 2. The end of this video was pretty hopeful, and we are anxious to see how much more might be wrong with it.

HP made a lot of power supplies that are still out there. And, of course, there are also the power supplies resident in most of our equipment to repair, too.