When you have a whole stack of devices and appliances that all have an AC to DC adapter and which you’d like to put on an uninterruptable power supply (UPS), you could do the obvious thing and get an off-the-shelf UPS with myriad AC outputs. In the case of a 19″ rack this means wrangling a power strip or two and any combination of differently sized AC/DC adapters into the rack, with questionable efficiency and waste heat dumped into the rack. This is where a DC-only UPS like [Maciej Grela]’s Second Life UPS Mark II provides an interesting alternative.
At its core it’s a pretty simple concept: A single 400Watt power supply handles the AC/DC conversion from mains to 24 VDC, which feeds the battery charger as well as the outputs. These outputs include 5 VDC, 12 VDC and Vrail, with the latter being either the output from the PSU, or the battery voltage. In case of AC power failure, an LT4416 dual power path controller handles the switch-over from the PSU output to the internal batteries. In the article, [Maciej] covers how the buck modules for the 12 & 5 VDC rails were sized, along with the conversion of an old rack-mounted network switch into a UPS.
The 18650s for the batteries (in 4S24P configuration) are all refurbished cells for a total of about 600 Wh, depending on the used cells. For the front panel the existing network port cut-outs were reused for pluggable connectors, along with easily accessible fuses for all rails. Although not a project for the faint of heart, and targeting those who enjoy a bit of spot welding battery packs, it could be an interesting project, especially when considering the option of using it with a 24+ VDC off-grid installation and cutting out the usual DC-AC-DC conversion.
(Thanks to [JohnU] for the tip)
2 thoughts on “Second Life UPS Mark II: A UPS For Low-Voltage DC Applications”
I’ve found it easiest to get an automotive 12v lead-acid battery that’s still got some life in it. Easy to get or build a charger for that. Then a simple DC distribution board with fuses or breakers for different loads. Many devices like routers or cable modems run directly from 12v dc, and there are inexpensive DC-DC boards for other required voltages.
I’ve also found used car batteries to be a surprisingly good option where “cheap or free” is the overriding consideration rather than size, weight, or longevity… but in this particular scenario, where the UPS needs to fit in a rack with limited space, this sounds much better – especially thinking back to the lead-acid behemoths I’ve had the misfortune to schlep in and out of server racks over the years.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)