Among users of Linux distributions there’s a curious one-upmanship, depending on how esoteric or hardcore your distro is. Ubuntu users have little shame, while at the other end if you followed Linux From Scratch or better still hand-compiled the code and carved it onto the raw silicon with a tiny chisel, you’re at the top of the tree*. Jokes aside though, it’s fair to say that if you were running the Gentoo distribution you were something of a hardcore user, because its source-only nature meant that everything had to be compiled to your liking. We’re using the past tense here though, because in a surprise announcement, the distro has revealed that it will henceforth also be available as a set of precompiled binary packages.
There may be readers with long and flowing neckbeards who will decry this moment as the Beginning of the End, but while it does signal a major departure for the distro if it means that more people are spurred to take their Linux usage further and experiment with Gentoo, this can never be a bad thing. Gentoo has been on the list for a future Jenny’s Daily Drivers OS review piece, and while we’re probably going to stick with source-only when we do it, it’s undeniable that there will remain a temptation to simply download the binaries.
Meanwhile this has been written on a machine running Manjaro, or Arch-for-cowards as we like to call it, something that maybe confers middle-ranking bragging rights. Read a personal tale of taking off those Linux training wheels.
* Used a magnifying glass? You’re just not cutting it!
One thought on “Gentoo Linux, Now A Bit Less For The 1337”
Linux is all things to all people. Fedora is “cutting edge”, Ubuntu is “easy to use” and Debian has the biggest package list of all distros. Then there is Gentoo… which is like having manual controls on on a model T ford car for advancing the timing. Having the choice is important, rather than an evaluation of the choice. Let’s hope that Gentoo exists forever and that the world adapts to Linux everywhere, beyond Android!
