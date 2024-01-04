Like many of you, we’ve been keeping a close eye on the CH32 family of RISC-V microcontrollers from WCH Electronics. You can get the CH32V003, featuring 2 kB RAM and 16 kB of flash for under fifteen cents, and the higher-end models include impressive features like onboard Ethernet. But while the hardware is definitely interesting, the software side of things has been a little rocky compared to what we’ve come to expect from modern MCUs.
Things should start looking up a bit though with the release of an Arduino core for the CH32 direct from WCH themselves. It’s been tested on Windows, Linux, and Mac, and supports the CH32V00x, CH32V10x, CH32V20x, CH32V30x, and CH32X035 chips. Getting it installed is as easy as adding the URL to the Arduino IDE’s Boards Manager interface, though as the video below shows, running it on Linux does require an extra step or two.
So far, we’ve seen several projects, like this temperature sensor or this holiday gizmo that use [cnlohr]’s open-source toolchain. But there’s no question that plenty of hobbyists out there feel more comfortable in the Arduino environment, and if those folks are now able to pick up a CH32 and do something cool, that means more people jumping on board, more libraries developed, more demo code written…you get the idea.
Just like the ESP8266’s popularity exploded when it was added to the Arduino IDE, we’ve got high hopes for the CH32 family in the coming months.
5 thoughts on “CH32 RISC-V MCUs Get Official Arduino Support”
While I’ve been keeping track of RISC-V developments for awhile now, and it is certainly *ideologically* nice to be using a full open-source ISA (particularly if you want to roll your own on an FPGA)… It is still not entirely clear to me… Are there some actual technical/performance benefits as reasons to go RISC-V ? Or, otherwise, and foregive me it seems slightly more a moot point otherwise unless you are looking to mint your own ASICs or something. Am I wrong ?
Not really, you could use a CM0 instead.
The key interesting thing is that they market the CH32V003 as an 8 bit replacement for low cost hobbyist usage. The EVK is available cheaply and they have good community outreach.
STM and TI could, in principle, do the same with their new low-cost line ups. The STM32C looks quite nice. But when you try to order it at Digikey, you pay >$1.00 instead of “low cost”…
They are trying to knock ARM off the throne.
Understandably. ARM is the x86 of RISC right now. RISC-V is rather more like m68k/PPC, ideologically.
It’s just sad from a compatibility point of view, generally speaking.
32-Bit Android and the Raspberry Pi had reached a wide acceptance and lots of projects are based on it.
Some of which are nolonger being developed on, maybe because the author has passed or lost interest.
Some drivers might be hardware-dependent, also.
For these projects, the fall of ARM will be a loss.
But on the other hand, Android 12 has intentionally begun to drop 32-Bit support, as well.
Of course that’s not relevant to RISC V microcontrollers with a lousy 4 KB of memory (even a VIC20 had more). They’re basically e-waste in this era, like newly made AM radios. But that’s another story.
My understanding is that the ARM license costs per-chip, and the RISC-V chips don’t. If you’re paying one cent in licensing for a five-cent chip that you retail for ten cents, it’s a tough pill. Higher up the food chain, it probably doesn’t matter _as much_.
(Can anyone replace these wild-ass-guesses with approximately correct numbers?)
Some of the cores are also very power efficient per clock cycle. Whether this translates into actual efficiency gains?
