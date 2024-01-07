Remote-Control Kinetic Sand Table Uses A Single Arduino

There’s nothing fun about a Sisyphean task unless you’re watching one being carried out by someone or something else. In that case, it can be mesmerizing like this Arduino-driven kinetic sand table.
Like many of these builds, it all started with an ordinary coffee table from the hacker’s favorite furnitüre store. [NewsonsElectronics] opened it up and added a 3mm-thick board to hold the sand and another to hold the rails and magnets.
After designing some pieces to connect the rails and pulleys together, [NewsonsElectronics] let the laser cutter loose on some more 3mm stock. A pair of stepper motors connected to a CNC shield do all of the work, driving around a stack of magnets that causes the ball bearing to trudge beautifully through the sand.
Be sure to check out the videos after the break. The first is a nice demonstration, and the second is the actual build video. In the third video, [NewsonsElectronics] explains how they could write the world’s smallest GRBL code to swing this with a single Arduino. Hint: it involves removing unnecessary data from the g-code generated by Sandify.
I saw a few small pieces of the video, including around 07:40 in the last video, where a circle was “approximated” with 129 “points”, and I stopped when he started to turn it into a “polygon” (Which it already is). There is some software that turns those approximated polygons / circles into real G2 or G3 arcs as a post processing steps. I don’t recall the names of such software, but there are several post processors for 3D printers that can do it.
And when storage is a problem, just add an uSD card.
It just feels like solving the wrong problem. A bit similar to those people using a 2kB uC with 8 pins and then struggling to fit their software and I/O pins into that.
There’s always doing it for the challenge, like the demoscene folks who compete to generate the coolest video demos using the least amount of code:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Demoscene
The kind of thing the sand table is doing could be code generated rather than predefined. Sort of a sand drawing demo where all the drawing is generated randomly with just knowledge of the size of the table.
