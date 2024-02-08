You know those “What my friends think I do” vs “What I actually do” memes? Well there should be one for 3D printing that highlights what you think you’ll do before buying your first printer vs what you actually wind up printing once you get it!
However, thanks to [Revolver3DPrints] you can fulfill your dream of printing a useful tool that looks like a commercial product, the Revolver two-speed screwdriver. The screwdriver isn’t motorized, but it has an interesting midsection that can be rotated to spin the bit, and you can select between a speed and torque mode.
The Revolver isn’t a solution looking for a problem. The designer noted a few issues with normal screwdrivers. They are hard to get into tight spaces, which was the biggest issue. The Revolver is compact, and since you turn its midsection, you don’t have to have clearance for your hand on the top. The gear ratios allow you to apply more torque without needing a long handle.
As you may have guessed, the internal arrangement is a planetary gear drive. You might consider if you want to print this using resin or FDM printing. You also need some screwdriver bits, some glue, and a few magnets to complete the project. If you prefer to make a motorized screwdriver, we’ve seen that done, too.
3 thoughts on “The Revolver: A 3D-Printed… Screwdriver!”
Neat, but usually the limiting factor I encounter isn’t screwdriver length, but diameter. This looks pretty bulky, so it wouldn’t fit in a tight assembly, like the vintage sewing machine I’m computerizing. Still a cool idea, and where length is the main issue I’m sure it’s nice.
This plus a flexible shaft on the output might be really cool. Then you get the high torque mode along with the skinniness needed to get in the kind of hard-to-reach spots I encounter more. I’ve got one that would fit it, and my printer’s currently sitting idle, hm…
The “torque mode” is hilarious, given that you still have to hold the frame of it to counter that torque.
Could at least have added a 6 or 12-sided contour so one could hold the frame with a ring spanner, but then we might soon find out that 3D printed parts like to snap :)
you can add that yourself of course. Although I don’t expect to use a 3d printed screwdriver with such a high torque.
