Everybody knows you can’t install Windows XP on a 386, or Windows 95 on an original IBM PC. But for Windows 11, the goalposts seem to be changing with newer releases of the existing OS. As covered by The Register, it appears the latest Windows 11 24H2 update might be incompatible with older machines.
It’s all down to the POPCNT CPU instruction. As shared on Twitter by [TheBobPony], the instruction appears in a number of Windows 11 system files, including kernel and USB XHCI drivers. Thus, it appears that any CPU not able to run this instruction will not be able to boot Windows 11. POPCNT was first included in AMD’s Barcelona architecture in 2007, and Intel’s Core processors in 2008. It’s an instruction for counting set bits in a word.
Ultimately, the effect is that computers with older CPUs will no longer be able to run the latest version of Windows 11. It could be as simple as Microsoft engineers enabling more modern CPU instructions at compilation time. However, given affected hardware is more than 15 years old, it’s perhaps likely that Microsoft is perfectly willing to cut these machines off from using the latest versions of its main operating system. We’ve talked about this phenomenon before, too.
In any case, keep a close eye on Windows update if you’re running super-old hardware. Let us know if you’ll be affected in the comments.
Thanks to [Stephen Walters] for the tip!
9 thoughts on “The Latest Windows 11 Release Might Not Work On Your Oldest Machines”
One of the reasons for removing support for vaguely recent CPUs was the hardware vulnerabilities found in predictive branching. Patching against these in software added massive complexity and performance overheads. It was pretty reasonable to draw a line in the sand, to move forward.
It is easy to say that everything should always remain backwards compatible, that ewaste is bad, etc. but you take for granted that you can have your cake and eat it. The reality is often when you compare the saving of energy costs in new hardware by increased performance, it actually works out that scrapping the old hardware is greener.
I do get that the hardware is old and devs want to use recent chip features. But I wonder if any gain from such command is worth messing up with userbase
what userbase uses 15 year old hardware and needs win11?
Pfft… the Lenovo laptop I picked up in 2018 for BlackHat has warned me it can’t upgrade to 11 since it dropped in late 2021. Talk about a short lifespan…
Just add this to the registry and it will work:
[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\Setup\MoSetup]
“AllowUpgradesWithUnsupportedTPMOrCPU”=dword:00000001
My old Sony Vaio VGN-C2Z laptop runs a C2D T5500 from 2006. So it won’t be able to run the latest Windows 11 version. :'(
However, that chipset reliably supports only 3GB of memory anyway, so Windows 11 was out of the question anyway. :)
Wish Microsoft would still support Windows 7 so that it would be safe to browse the internet with that laptop. It still working great, even with some modern software. Web browsers, however, have apparently significantly bloated since 2006. Websites run like treacle. But I can’t use any modern browser anyway, so it’s too dangerous to use it to browse the web anyway.
A tiny bit of research shows that CPUs without POPCNT where never on the windows 11 supported list anyhow.
So “Latest windows 11 release might not work on your hardware not supported by windows 11 in the first place”… all for the clicks I assume.
bu it is MS, unless their lastest OS runs on a steam powered abacus they are evil for abandoning users
Just because the instruction is present in the binaries doesn’t mean it won’t work: that’s what the “illegal instruction” CPU trap is for. As long as the OS provides an emulation of the instruction hooked to that trap, you should be fine (if a bit slow).
