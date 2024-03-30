A discussion came up on the Hackaday Discord PCB design channel about resistor networks, and it got me thinking about whether we (the hacker community) use them in designs or not. These handy devices often take the shape of an IC, SMD or otherwise, but between the pins are a bunch of resistors instead of active silicon. They come in all sorts of configurations and tolerances, but the point is usually the same: When you need a bunch of similar resistors, it’s cheaper to go with a network package.
But how much cheaper? I did a quick search for 1 kΩ resistors and the corresponding network, and came up with similar prices for the resistors and networks – but the network has eight resistors in it! That’s an eightfold savings! Which, at a price of roughly one cent per piece, is less than a dime. While it’s certainly true that if you’re making a million widgets, saving a penny per widget matters. But do you spend the time to optimize your projects down to such margins? I want to say “of course not!” but maybe you do?
For me, worrying about seven cents in a PCB design that I may make ten of is foolishness. But still, I’ve used resistor networks for their other side effects: the resistors in a common package tend to be very tightly matched, even if their overall tolerance isn’t. If you’re making something like an R-2R DAC, that’s a definite advantage. Or if you’re space constrained, or just hate placing lots of tiny resistors, the networks shine.
I often forget about resistor networks, and when I do think of them, I think of them in terms of cost savings in industrial applications. But maybe that’s not fair – maybe they do have their hacker uses as well. Are there other parts like this that we should all know about?
6 thoughts on “Too Much Over-optimization Is Never Enough!”
And how about assembly costs. Will a single chip versus 8 much smaller chips save time and effort with putting things together?
Just wanted to comment about how much I like the title to the story! :)
Certain amount of flexibility in that untapped quantity in that any future changes could be made easier by being already there.
Assembly costs! Its quicker and easier to solder one component than eight. Especially true in hand-placement of components, but still true in fully automated assembly.
But it is cheaper to place 10 of the same then 2 different ones.
PnP costs a penny per (flyshit) part, assembly costs it doesn’t matter enough.
Resistor arrays mainly save PCB real estate. The 4 or 8 in 1 is popular, especially for pull-up resistors kind of use. You get less power dissipation with 4 resistors in one small package though, must use common values and they tend to be made by fewer companies so they go out of stock easier.
They were a big deal in the 80’s in DIP or SIP package and cost more than discrete resistors.
