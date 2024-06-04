Pasteurisation: Probably Why You Survived Childhood

There’s an oft-quoted maxim that youngsters growing up on farms have a much stronger immune system than those growing up in cities. The idea is that they are exposed to far more dirt and eat food much closer to the field than their urban cousins. Without the help of a handy microbiologist or epidemiologist it’s difficult to judge its veracity, but personal experience suggests that the bit about dirt may be true at least.
It’s Dangerous To Idealise The Past.
It’s likely that the idea of rural kids seeing more bugs may come from the idea that those in the cities consume sterile processed food from the supermarket, it plays into a notion of an idealised past in which a somehow purer diet came more directly from its source. Somehow so the story goes, by only eating pasteurised and preserved foods, city dwellers are eating something inferior, stripped of its goodness. There’s a yearning for a purer alternative, something supermarkets are only too happy to address by offering premium products at elevated prices. So, was the diet of the past somehow more wholesome, and are those kids having their future health ruined by Big Food? Perhaps it’s time to turn back the clock a little to find out.
It’s likely everyone knows that food spoils if left unattended for long enough. Some foods, such as grain, can last a long time if kept dry, while others such as milk will go bad quite quickly. Milk in particular goes bad for two reasons; firstly because it’s an excellent bacterial growth medium, and secondly because it contains plenty of bacteria by its very nature. Even very clean cows have bugs.
If you lived in most large cities in the nineteenth century, the Industrial Revolution had likely placed you far enough from the nearest cow that your milk had a significant journey to make to reach you even with up-to-date rail transport. Without refrigeration, during that journey it had become a bacterial soup to the extent that even though it might not yet have gone sour, it had certainly become a bacterial brew. It was thus responsible for significant numbers of infections, and had become a major health hazard. So much for the purer diet consumed by city kids of the past.
Heat ( and Louis Pasteur) To The Rescue
The knowledge that heat can be used to preserve food can be traced back hundreds or even thousands of years, and by the nineteenth century that had been developed into the bottling and canning processes which we use today. These rely on sealing food into a container, and cooking it in the container by placing it in boiling water, with the result being a can of perfectly cooked and preserved food which only requires heating to serve.
Canning and bottling then have solved food preservation, but only for cooked food. Foodstuffs such as milk or juice don’t survive the process very well, as they cook, and their taste and texture is altered. Think of the taste of condensed milk, for example, which doesn’t quite make an acceptable substitute for fresh milk. And here we come to pasteurisation, the process of heating to a lower temperature for long enough to deactivate bacteria but not long or hot enough to cook the foodstuff. It’s the invention of the French biologist Louis Pasteur, and though we now associate it with milk, it was devised to stop wine from spoiling as it aged.
The beauty of pasteurisation is that it does not require specialised machinery to work; while it’s achieved commercially by passing the milk through steam-heated pipes, it can even be done in a saucepan on a domestic stove. The aim is to heat it as hot as possible without cooking the milk, and the exact temperature depends on for how long it will be heated. The result isn’t the sterility of a high-temperature canned food, but the active bacteria have been removed and its shelf life increased significantly. My experience with the process comes from home-pressed apple juice, and the figure I remember was 67 Celcius, the exceeding of which would impart an apple sauce taste to the final product.
Pasteurisation then is a major contributor to our public health. Far from bring a process somehow denying the kids a more wholesome food, it’s one of the reasons why many of the diseases that haunted our great-grandparents generation are now just names in print. Examining the process has provided a window into the perception of food though, as someone who did grow up on straight-from-the-cow unpasteurised milk did I have a better start in life? Probably not, but it did give me a keen sense of smell for soured cream.
One of the major issues was handling: drinking milk from one cow wasn’t so much a problem even if the milk got shipped a ways. But once we got dairy cooperatives, the milk from thousands of cows got mixed together in huge collection systems, and then portioned out for consumers. That meant any sick cow’s milk got everyone. This was a huge issue for the spread of tuberculosis, which was a major cause of human mortality until the 1930’s.
BTW there’s probably a cost to having that highly active immune system that people who are exposed to lots of dirt and bacteria are thought to have: the average body temperature of people has dropped measurably over the last 75 years, and a likely reason is that the number of people who have chronic inflammation and infections, which raise your body temperature as it tries to fight off the infection, has dropped with the advent of access to antibiotics.
How often do you think those collection systems get thoroughly cleaned? Is that the reason for pasteurization or does it really have to do with bacteria from inside the cow as the article would suggest?
On the dairy farm I worked on, the pipes were cleaned with hot water with an acid solution after every milking.
>Is that the reason for pasteurization or does it really have to do with bacteria from inside the cow as the article would suggest?
There is evidence that milk ducts can be colonised by bacteria, potentially even after being translocated from the gut, and so milk will naturally contain microbes. This likely plays a role in setting up the gut microbiota of infants.
Dirty equipment won’t help though, and microbes can breed rapidly in something like milk. They can also be damn hard to remove thoroughly.
>there’s probably a cost to having that highly active immune system
The issue there is that your immune system doesn’t necessarily become less active for being less exposed to pathogens – it just turns in against your own body, creating auto-immune diseases and allergies etc.
https://www.science.org/content/article/what-do-worms-have-do-asthma
Pasteurisation is great, but it’s also dangerous to idealize modern tech. As smellsofbikes touched on, modern industrialization/logistics is the only reason pasteurization is needed. Same for stripping eggs of their protective coating. No need in rural areas with local supply. There’s also a cost. Pasteurization eliminates Vitamin C and some other nutrients. Synthetic nutrients can be added, but research has shown they’re not as good.
Modern dairy systems detect higher-than-normal temperatures in the milk, which signifies a possible illness in the cow, at the point of harvest and sequesters any milk gleaned from that animal. Most will notify the farmer to separate and quarantine that animal.
PASTEURISATION was created for WINE.
A dual use technology, who’d have thought?
Too bad Jenny didn’t put that in the arcticle OH WAIT SHE DID.
You know, it SAYS THAT in the ARTICLE.
I just came back from a family reunion. We were just reminiscing on the joys of unpasteurized, non-homogenized milk that we had when we were kids. After it was overnight in the fridge we (the kids) would sneak in and skim the cream off the top for morning porridge. If we wanted more milk we’d just go to the barn and fill a pitcher from the collection tank. It was filtered and chilled, but that’s it.
The most interesting thing was how the taste changed with the seasons, with what the cows ate. It’s all just the same taste now, from the grocery store.
Yeah, that extra-virgin stuff doesn’t age well or travel well, but it sure was good. It was one of the bits that made up for growing up in what was otherwise the arse end of civilization.
Bumper sticker–obviously directed at the ‘ant-vaxxer’ crowd–seen the other day (are bumper stickers a ‘thing’ amongst people of the British persuasion?), and offered in light of Pasteur’s work on the germ theory of disease, and vaccination—
“Q: Should you vaccinate your children?
A: Only those you want to keep.”
