Now that the bottom end of the 3D printer market has been largely cleared of those garbage “Prusa i3 clone” models which used to infest it a few years ago, a new breed of ultra-cheap printer has taken their place. EasyThreed make a range of very small printers pitched as toys, and while they’re no great shakes by the standards of most Hackaday readers, they do at least work out of the box. For their roughly $75 price tag they deliver what you’d expect, but can such a basic machine be improved with a few upgrades? [Made with Layers] has taken a look.
These printers have an all-plastic snap-together construction with a 10 cm by 10 cm bed and a set of small geared stepper motors driving their axes. He concentrates on stiffening the structure, upgrading those motors, and because he’s sponsored by a 3D printer electronics company, upgrading their controller.
The motors were replaced first with some NEMA 11 steppers, and then by some over-sized ones which maybe push the idea a little far. By moving the motors to a bracket he was able to free up their mountings to secure a 3D printed insert to stiffen the arms. Perhaps he’s pushing it a little for the video with the electronics upgrade, but we think there’s a happy medium with the smaller of the two motor upgrades and the stiffening.
So if you have an EasyThreed in your life it’s possible to upgrade it into something a little better, but it’s worth asking whether that $75 might be better spent in saving for a better machine in the first place. We’ve been curious about these tiny printers for a while though, and it’s interesting to have some more of our questions answered.
4 thoughts on “Can A Toy Printer Be Made Great?”
Hey, does anyone remember the Monoprice Select Mini? It’s back, in toy form!
It was my first 3D printer, and it was actually great as a beginner’s printer. It worked well in teaching me that I needed to stay on top of printer maintenance and bed leveling, and my very first “serious” print on it back in 2017 still sees daily use now, with tight tolerances and perfect dimensions.
I’ve since upgraded to a Maker Select Plus, and so far it’s held up well and I haven’t thrown a project at it that it can’t handle. Maybe one day I’ll splurge on a “real” 3D printer like a Prusa or similar, but I haven’t felt the need since I got this one.
Even the Select Mini was built better than this. That was the big deal, the MP Mini was a “real” printer at what was then a rock bottom price. This on the other hand is like an experiment in minimalism.
So that’s what happened to the BuildOne Kickstarter…
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)