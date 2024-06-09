Intel has had a deathgrip on the PC world since the standardization around the software and hardware available on IBM boxes in the 90s. And if you think you’re free of them because you have an AMD chip, that’s just Intel’s instruction set with a different badge on the silicon. At least AMD licenses it, though — in the 80s there was another game in town that didn’t exactly ask for permission before implementing, and improving upon, the Intel chips available at the time.
The NEC V20 CPU was a chip that was a drop-in replacement for the Intel 8088 and made some performance improvements to it as well. Even though the 186 and 286 were available at the time of its release, this was an era before planned obsolescence as a business model was king so there were plenty of 8088 systems still working and relevant that could take advantage of this upgrade. In fact, the V20 was able to implement some of the improved instructions from these more modern chips. And this wasn’t an expensive upgrade either, with kits starting around $16 at the time which is about $50 today, adjusting for inflation.
This deep dive into the V20 isn’t limited to a history lesson and technological discussion, though. There’s also a project based on Arduino which makes use of the 8088 with some upgrades to support the NEC V20 and a test suite for a V20 emulator as well.
If you had an original IBM with one of these chips, though, things weren’t all smooth sailing for this straightforward upgrade at the time. A years-long legal battle ensued over the contents of the V20 microcode and whether or not it constituted copyright infringement. Intel was able to drag the process out long enough that by the time the lawsuit settled, the chips were relatively obsolete, leaving the NEC V20 to sit firmly in retrocomputing (and legal) history.
5 thoughts on “Making Intel Mad, Retrocomputing Edition”
“that’s just Intel’s instruction set with a different badge on the silicon. At least AMD licenses it, though”
In the same way Intel licenses AMD64 instructions in their chips. So it’s about a 50:50 share under either badge.
> At least AMD licenses it, though
… which it shouldn’t, since that tends to reinforce the false assumption than an ISA is copyrightable (or patentable, or anything else that requires a license). This is, of course, an assumption that probably suits AMD almost as much as Intel.
> A years-long legal battle ensued over the contents of the V20 microcode and whether or not it constituted copyright infringement.
… which it obviously did not from day one, but Intel’s legal harassment still worked.
> Intel was able to drag the process out long enough that by the time the lawsuit settled,
It wasn’t settled. Intel lost completely. It was just too late.
AFAIK, the license includes the software tests to guarantee that an implementation honors the ISA. Creating those tests is very hard, and Intel/AMD have developed during the years a lot of tests for specific cases, tests that are very valuable to ensure that your design works as expected in all the cases. If you read “The soul of a new machine”, there they talk about these kind of tests.
“The soul of a new machine”— Highly recommend.
What’s also important maybe:
The NEC V20/V30 found use in NECs own PC line, which was popular on the Japanese island and Intel had no saying here.
In essence, there had been PC-6001, PC-8001, PC-8800 (PC-88) series and the 16-Bit PC-9801 (PC-98) series.
And the early models ran on Z80 CPUs, prior to PC-98.
The PC-9801 was the Japanese counter part to the IBM PC 5150.
It ran on 8086 processors originally, but some models had an NEC V30 or 80286.
Now, adding a Z80 or V30 in addition to the main CPU gave some PC-98 machines limited backwards compatibility with PC-88 software.
I know, my wording is very poorly done here. Sorry about this.
What I mean to say is that the V20/V30 was more than an upgrade chip for an IBM PC or compatible.
It also features 8086-2 instruction set (80186/80286 level) and 8080 emulation mode.
The 8080 emulation mode could have been useful to NECs own computer line, it’s not necessarily designed as a CP/M feature.
Maybe old software (PC-88 etc) didn’t use Z80 specific instructions,
if being compiled with the contemporary compilers available to the Japanese platforms.
Anyway, these are just some thoughts.
Japanese companies traditionally focused on their home market first before expanding into foreign markets.
So maybe we, the Western market, weren’t as important as we thought we would be.
Maybe we should try seeing things from other’s perspectives more often.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)