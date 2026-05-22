Jacket Turned Cyberpunk Wearable OLED Display

If you’ve played Cyberpunk 2077, you might have seen the rad jacket that has a screen in the collar. Once upon a time, such a thing would be solely the preserve of science fiction—you certainly wouldn’t be achieving that look with cathode ray tubes, that much is for sure. However, technology has advanced to the point where [Zibartas] was able to produce just such a jacket in real life.

The key to the build is the advent of the flexible OLED screen. [Zibartas] was able to source four such panels in a smartphone-like aspect ratio, which came in at the hefty price of $300 each. Two Raspberry Pi 4s were enlisted to drive two screens each. The older model Pi was chosen as it was capable of achieving a neat hack to better play smooth video across two displays. A rudimentary sync system was whipped up using GPIO pins to keep video from both Pis playing together. From there, it was simply a matter of figuring out how to create a structure to hold the screens within the large collar of the scratch built cyberpunk-styled jacket. As it turns out they don’t actually flex much in the final install, as they’re held in a 3D printed structure to keep them safe from damage.

The final result is quite something, very accurately recreating the jacket from the game itself. While technically a simple build, actually pulling it off required some delicate work and smart design decisions to make it practical to wear. We’ve featured some other fun jackets over the years, too.