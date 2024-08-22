Tech In Plain Sight: Speedometers

In a modern car, your speedometer might look analog, but it is almost certainly digital and driven by the computer that has to monitor all sorts of things anyway. But how did they work before your car was a rolling computer complex? The electronic speedometer has been around for well over a century and, when you think about it, qualifies as a technlogical marvel.
If you already know how they work, this isn’t a fair question. But if you don’t, think about this. Your dashboard has a cable running into it. The inner part of the cable spins at some rate, which is related to either the car’s transmission or a wheel sensor. How do you make a needle deflect based on the speed?
Mechanical Solutions
Early versions of the speedometer used a governor pulling against a spring. The faster it rotates, the more the two weights of the governor pull out against the spring, and the needle moves with the weights.
As an aside, this sort of centrifugal governor is also known as a fly-ball governor, and similar devices were commonly used to regulate the maximum throttle on steam engines. The arms of the governor would be fully extended once the engine reached its top speed, which lead to the term “balls-out” becoming used to describe a machine operating at its upper limits.
Another type of mechanical speedometer had an escapement like a watch. The time mechanism would move the needle back, and the rotation of the wheels would move it forward. The net result was a needle position that would increase with speed.
The Magnetic Approach
However, most cars use a magnetic type speedometer — although it doesn’t work in the way you might imagine. There’s no reed relay or Hall effect sensing the magnetic field. Instead, there is an aluminum cup attached to the speedometer needle and, nearby, a magnet that spins on a shaft moving at some ratio of the car’s speed. There’s no direct connection between the two.
Being a non-ferrous metal, aluminum is not generally something we think of being affected by magnets. Under normal circumstances that might be true, but a moving magnetic field will induce eddy currents in aluminum. This forms a field in the aluminum, too, and the spinning magnet tends to drag the cup, thereby deflecting the pointer.
A spring similar to one you might find in a mechanical clock or watch pulls back the pointer so the needle hovers at the point where the force of the magnet pulls against the spring. The pull on the spring has to account for the gear ratios and the size of the tires to accurately reflect the vehicle’s speed.
If you want to see an entertaining teardown of an old speedometer, [Tubalcain/Mr Pete] has you covered in the video below. He also shows how the odometer part worked, too.
Modern Times
Of course, these days you are more likely to pick up a pulse using a Hall effect or some other part of the vehicle and just count the pulses in the car’s computer. In fact, the pulses might be encoded at the source and travel over something like a CAN bus to get to the computer.
It is also possible to pick up speed from other tracking information like GPS, although that might not be as accurate. But if you have, for example, a mobile phone app that shows your speed, that’s probably what it is doing. The obvious way to do that is to take position measurements periodically and then do the math. However, more sophisticated systems can actually measure Doppler shift to get a more accurate reading.
We see a lot of bicycle speedometers for some reason. Eddy currents make induction cooktops work, too. Even tiny ones.
15 thoughts on “Tech In Plain Sight: Speedometers”
I have also seen fly-ball governors on top of elevator cars to drive the braking system.
I am not sure how common they might be, but I have seen quite a few.
It makes perfect sense for that application too:
They can operate completely independent of any other system, are mechanically simple, and with gearing would reliably activate the braking system with mechanical movement of the car and intertia alone
on a side note: the linear motors used on conveyor belts at the airport work the same way: a aluminium (aluminum) plate is attached to the bottom of a cart perpendicular to it and passes though the poles of an electro magnet, pulling on it for a short time until its half way in.
and again for lineair motion control on a roller coaster to break the train on the end of the track. no wear on the mechanism as nothing touches
Also the operating principles of the eddy brake in brake dynos, and the Klam Retarder in trucks.
” But if you have, for example, a mobile phone app that shows your speed, that’s probably what it is doing. The obvious way to do that is to take position measurements periodically and then do the math.”
Is there an app that calculates speed by integrating accelerometer reading?
I’m sure there is something, as it’s not that hard to implement. But it would be of little practical use, as these sensors are pretty noisy and your integral will drift away quickly. If you combine it with the camera though and do visual-inertial odometry then you would get very good results, but that is much harder to implement well. Luckily there are AR frameworks that do the heavy lifting.
They can use a “multiple sensor fusion” approach, allowing them to work even when not all of the sensors work (such as when you enter a tunnel).
There are aftermarket GPS speedometers in the market now that claim to be very accurate. And they don’t change as tires wear etc.
Interesting. If they’re cheap and reliable it might be nice to have on vehicles with larger than stock tires, I should look into that. It’s tiresome doing the math whenever I pass a speed trap
I bought a replacement speedometer for my boat. The original unit (c. 2000) had a paddlewheel at the stern of the boat connected to a wire that ran up the length of the boat to the speedometer in the dash. The replacement just takes 12Vdc (no velocity sensor data) because it has an internal GPS unit. The sole purpose of the GPS is to determine location so that the velocity can be calculated and displayed on the speedometer; location data is not displayed. The size and appearance of the two speedometers are identical, and the new GPS unit is cheaper than a replacement paddlewheel unit. The display on the new unit is mechanical (electro-), but I suspect a future generation will use a digital display.
GPS receivers can provide velocity natively — there is no need to use successive position measurements to calculate it.
The velocity is in Knots too, the name of the protocol, NMEA, gives a bit of a clue too I think.
Interesting, yesterday I saw parts of a pitot tube speedometer for boats.
Typically the spring in the speedometer doesn’t tie to the gear ratio, size of the tires, or other such aspects. Some cars drove it directy from a wheel like the original VW Type 1 (aka Beetle) which went through a hollow front axle stub and through a square hole in the bearing dust cap but more typical was driving it from the transmission output shaft – different gear ratios were used there to calibrate the speedometer by standardizing the rate of rotation it saw. You could never get it exact but close.
In the first case, the speedometer would need to be calibrated to the wheel size. I know of “speedometer shops” that could tune and even certify speedometers (police cars typically used a “certified” speedometer – even my 2001 ex-cop Crown Victoria stated that on the speedometer) but I’m not sure how they actually did it. Replacing that spring seems like a nightmare.
I think you are agreeing with the actual point. The spring is calibrated such that a certain rotation rate corresponds to a certain speed displayed. The input to the speedo must match that expectation as well. So if you change tire diameter, the reading will be incorrect. If the input comes from the transmission prior to the final drive, and you change the final drive ratio, the reading will be incorrect.
Found this: “AUTO-LITE SHUTS PLANT; La Crosse, Wis., Unit Closed — ‘Labor Climate’ Hit”
https://www.nytimes.com/1959/05/09/archives/autolite-shuts-plant-la-crosse-wis-unit-closed-labor-climate-hit.html
Makes me think it was made before 59. Internet can be awesome.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)