Train Speed Signaling Adapted For Car

One major flaw of designing societies around cars is the sheer amount of signage that drivers are expected to recognize, read, and react to. It’s a highly complex system that requires constant vigilance to a relatively boring task with high stakes, which is not something humans are particularly well adapted for. Modern GPS equipment can solve a few of these attention problems, with some able to at least show the current speed limit and perhaps an ongoing information feed of the current driving conditions., Trains, on the other hand, solved a lot of these problems long ago. [Philo] and [Tris], two train aficionados, were recently able to get an old speed indicator from a train and get it working in a similar way in their own car.
The speed indicator itself came from a train on the Red Line of the T, Boston’s subway system run by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA). Trains have a few unique ways of making sure they go the correct speed for whatever track they’re on as well as avoid colliding with other trains, and this speed indicator is part of that system. [Philo] and [Tris] found out through some reverse engineering that most of the parts were off-the-shelf components, and were able to repair a few things as well as eventually power everything up. With the help of an Arduino, an I/O expander, and some transistors to handle the 28V requirement for the speed indicator, the pair set off in their car to do some real-world testing.
This did take a few tries to get right, as there were some issues with the power supply as well as some bugs to work out in order to interface with the vehicle’s OBD-II port. They also tried to use GPS for approximating speed as well, and after a few runs around Boston they were successful in getting this speed indicator working as a speedometer for their car. It’s an impressive bit of reverse engineering as well as interfacing newer technology with old. For some other bits of train technology reproduced in the modern world you might also want to look at this recreation of a train whistle.
3 thoughts on “Train Speed Signaling Adapted For Car”
I always thought that obsessively trying to stay dead-on the exact posted speed limit and looking over your fiddly indicators and dials was detrimental to safety. Keep a general speed around the posted limit and your eyes on the road, you can tell what speed you’re going close enough for safety’s sake. Maybe an audible signal if you go over if you want to feel like an Amazon delivery driver with a robot cop breathing down your neck
In the 1970s when the US went to a 55mph speed limit (to save fuel), you could get a speedometer add-on that would buzz if the speedometer needle crossed a certain point. Very old-school.
This summer I experienced speed warning devices first hand in Europe. The EU requires new cars to have speed warning devices, i.e. if you go over the speed limit the car starts complaining (and in the future possibly even limiting the speed).
Neat idea, but the system definitely didn’t work as intended. Every single time I drove the car (for about a month), it’d get some speed limit wrong. Usually claiming lower limits than were in place in reality, but occasionally the other way, too. The common cases were it claiming it’s 130 instead of 100, and 30 instead of 80. Not to mention what must’ve been GPS based limits in former construction zones where a 120 area was claimed to be 50.
While it could be turned off, the system would reset with the next engine start.
Not ready for prime time, but when did that ever stop regulators and politicians.
And don’t get me started on the “collision avoidance emergency breaking system” that almost caused two accidents and prevented none. Also required by EU regulations.
