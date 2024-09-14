A 1930s Ham Station

[Mikrowave1] wanted to build an authentic 1930s-style ham radio station that was portable. He’s already done a regenerative receiver, but now he’s starting on a tube transmitter that runs on batteries. He’s settled on a popular design for the time, a Jones push-pull transmitter. Despite the tubes, it will only put out a few watts, which is probably good for the batteries which, at the time, wouldn’t have been like modern batteries. You can see the kickoff video below.

According to the video, these kinds of radios were popular with expeditions to exotic parts of the world. He takes a nostalgic look back at some of the radios and antennas used in some of those expeditions.

The Jones oscillator originates with [Frank Jones, W6AJF] and was quite popular in the day, as he was well-known in ham radio circles then. Normally, these took a dual triode and a crystal along with some passive components. In this case, though, the transmitter will use two type 30 tubes. If you missed the series on the receiver, that’ll give you something to watch while you wait for the next installment on the transmitter.

We are excited to see — and maybe hear — this station on the air. Of course, you can build simple gear today, too. You can only wonder what [Frank Jones] would think of modern software-defined radios.