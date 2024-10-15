Embedded programming is a tricky task that looks straightforward to the uninitiated, but those with a few decades of experience know differently. Getting what you want to work predictably or even fit into the target can be challenging. When you get to a certain level of complexity, breaking code down into multiple tasks can become necessary, and then most of us will reach for a real-time operating system (RTOS), and the real fun begins. [Aleksei Tertychnyi] clearly understands such issues but instead came up with an alternative they call ANTIRTOS.
The idea behind the project is not to use an RTOS at all but to manage tasks deterministically by utilizing multiple queues of function pointers. The work results in an ultra-lightweight task management library targeting embedded platforms, whether Arduino-based or otherwise. It’s pure C++, so it generally doesn’t matter. The emphasis is on rapid interrupt response, which is, we know, critical to a good embedded design. Implemented as a single header file that is less than 350 lines long, it is not hard to understand (provided you know C++ templates!) and easy to extend to add needed features as they arise. A small code base also makes debugging easier. A vital point of the project is the management of delay routines. Instead of a plain delay(), you write a custom version that executes your short execution task queue, so no time is wasted. Of course, you have to plan how the tasks are grouped and scheduled and all the data flow issues, but that’s all the stuff you’d be doing anyway.
The GitHub project page has some clear examples and is the place to grab that header file to try it yourself. When you really need an RTOS, you have a lot of choices, mostly costing money, but here’s our guide to two popular open source projects: FreeRTOS and ChibiOS. Sometimes, an RTOS isn’t enough, so we design our own full OS from scratch — sort of.
10 thoughts on “ANTIRTOS: No RTOS Needed”
I did something similar, around an event queue, and added several macros similar to the ones used in C coroutines to allow to write asynchronous functions. I used it for the firmware in my keyboard.
Let’s try to put the link… https://gitlab.com/rastersoft/full-ten-keyless It is in the “firmware” folder, and the key files are ‘eventloop.c’ and ‘eventloop.h’
I use some sensors that have their own ASICs and their readout is not constant time depending on the state of the ASIC when polling it. I just bypass this in my delays by logging diffing the millis before and after and subtract the time it took of my delays. that way the delay really is the delay I did intend, sans the senser readout lag.
Might be a caveman solution in my own case, but I keep this header file in mind. Seems cool! It’s just, I don’t make great enough projects to need that precision yet. Wish I could see it in a video, my own work seems to be very basic.
Event queues are awful, what if you miss an event or event flooding?
Just use cooperative scheduler and polling+interrupts for 99% of cases.
Why not just FreeRTOS+avoiding shared memory as much as you can? I’ve never had a problem with it and it’s widely used and trusted, and there are a few others that seem to be almost as trusted, and a commercial version that’s even safer…
I think that if we ever have flooding events, meshtastic could be a great help! Now that’s science!
What about not using RTOS and start doing this determistically?
Oh, but the lazy coders. Doing embedded systems. (facepalm)
One of the biggest drawbacks of an RTOS is interrupt overhead. Managing of tasks is usually done from within an ISR and this increases ISR latency.
On bigger systems, especially when you have multiple ISR priority levels this is not a big problem, but not for the smaller and simpler 8-bit architectures. Especially the Atmega’s don’t work nicely with an RTOS. Both because of it’s limited architecture, and it’s abundance of registers, which takes a lot of pushing and popping for a task switch. A simple system like this can help to keep your code organized. It’s much better then blinking a led with software delays and blocking all programming.
This is fine for very short tasks, but for multistep tasks, you would have to queue each step after the trigger for each step, which means you would have to maintain some form of state machine. For many cases, it’s simpler and more maintainable to use coroutines such as protothreads.
When you have a function pointer, you already have a state machine. The pointer always points to the current state, and you just change the pointer to another function for another state. I have built state machines this way, and it worked very nicely.
