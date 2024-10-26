The Glacial IPv6 Transition: Raising Questions On Necessity And NAT-Based Solutions

A joke in networking circles is that the switch from IPv4 to IPv6 is always a few years away. Although IPv6 was introduced in the early 90s as a result of the feared imminent IPv4 address drought courtesy of the blossoming Internet. Many decades later, [Geoff Huston] in an article on the APNIC blog looks back on these years to try to understand why IPv4 is still a crucial foundation of the modern Internet while IPv6 has barely escaped the need to (futilely) try to tunnel via an IPv4-centric Internet. According to a straight extrapolation by [Geoff], it would take approximately two more decades for IPv6 to truly take over from its predecessor.
Although these days a significant part of the Internet is reachable via IPv6 and IPv6 support comes standard in any modern mainstream operating system, for some reason the ‘IPv4 address pool exhaustion’ apocalypse hasn’t happened (yet). Perhaps ironically, this might as [Geoff] postulates a consequence of a lack of planning and pushing of IPv6 in the 1990s, with the rise of mobile devices and their use of non-packet-based 3G throwing a massive spanner in the works. These days we are using a contrived combination of TLS Server Name Indication (SNI), DNS and Network Address Translation (NAT) to provide layers upon layers of routing on top of IPv4 within a content-centric Internet (as with e.g. content distribution networks, or CDNs).
While the average person’s Internet connection is likely to have both an IPv4 and IPv6 address assigned to it, there’s a good chance that only the latter is a true Internet IP, while the former is just the address behind the ISP’s CG-NAT (carrier-grade NAT), breaking a significant part of (peer to peer) software and services that relied on being able to traverse an IPv4 Internet via perhaps a firewall forwarding rule. This has now in a way left both the IPv4 and IPv6 sides of the Internet broken in their own special way compared to how they were envisioned to function.
Much of this seems to be due to the changes since the 1990s in how the Internet got used, with IP-based addressing of less importance, while giants like Cloudflare, AWS, etc. have now largely become ‘the Internet’. If this is the path that we’ll stay on, then IPv6 truly may never take over from IPv4, as we will transition to something entirely else. Whether this will be something akin to the pre-WWW ‘internet’ of CompuServe and kin, or something else will be an exciting revelation over the coming years and decades.
11 thoughts on “The Glacial IPv6 Transition: Raising Questions On Necessity And NAT-Based Solutions”
Don’t look at me, I have v6 disabled in my home system’ kernels and plan to keep it that way until I either can’t get a v4 address or they start charging extra. There’s no up side to me to have to keep track of two stacks, since you can’t reach many things without v4 still, only extra work.
Meanwhile I’m over here and have had to do a grand total of bupkis to take advantage of IPv6. I don’t see any valid reason to disable it in my house, it hasn’t caused me any issues.
That’s the thing, you’re not gaining any “advantage” at all and you’re losing even the minimal protection home NAT gives against intrusion. Plus, if you run a firewall like you should, you now have to maintain two sets of iptables||nftables rules; which is my main objection.
The advantage is not having to care about it at all, since the whole thing is already properly pre-configured anyway. In your case you still had to reach inside your systems and flip that ipv6 switch off.
My understanding is that the mobile carriers and most ISPs use v6 internally but v4 at the edge because of the clients.
I am still on IPv4 because almost no consumer grade routers support doing IPv6 and being able to filter what devices on the network are actual publicly accessible. I would rather not have my 3D Printer and Thermostat on the public internet. BUT my home server needs to be.
You could solve that by taking them off DHCP but that would inevitably cause headaches down the road.
Just get Google and Bing to start lowering the search rankings for sites that don’t support IPv6 and most of them will start supporting it soon.
I would love to be able to run my network IPv6 only without having to use a workarounds like NAT64 and 464XLAT to access legacy sites. IPv4 should have died 20 years ago.
Why? Do you have a logical reason to run a more difficult to use stack or does it just give you a special feeling in your trousers to use newer stuff?
See, right now I can remember every v4 address on my home network with no effort. And I can memorize an arbitrary one from the great wide Internet in a scrolling log at a glance. How long does it take you to commit a complete v6 address to memory? That alone is enough to make it an inferior stack unless it can come up with some major improvements to warrant that big of an inconvenience.
IPV6 stacks are still pretty much in their infancy. Even Mikrotik has deficiencies in their ipv6 implementations.
It’s not broke, there really is no need to “fix” it. You can pry my ipv4 address from my cold dead Mikrotik router.
“A joke in networking circles is that the switch from IPv4 to IPv6 is always a few years away.”
Uhhhhh, maybe like a decade or two ago? Most folks are happily and unwittingly using IPv6. A long transition where both stacks are in use has always been understood as necessary, there was never going to be a singular “switch”.
-A former Charter Communications & Comcast Network Engineer
