Long before the advent of the Internet and the World Wide Web, there were other ways to go online, with Ohio-based CompuServe being the first to offer a consumer-oriented service on September 24, 1979. In an article by [Michael De Bonis] a listener-submitted question to WOSU’s Curious Cbus is answered, interspersed with recollections of former users of the service. So what was CompuServe’s contribution to society that was so important that the state of Ohio gave historical status to the building that once housed this company?
The history of CompuServe and the consumer-facing services which it would develop started in 1969, when it was a timesharing and remote access service for businesses who wanted to buy some time on the PDP-10s that Golden United Life Insurance as the company’s subsidiary used. CompuServe divested in 1975 to become its own, NASDAQ-listed company. As noted in the article, while selling timeshares to businesses went well, after business hours they would have these big computer systems sitting mostly idly. This was developed by 1979 into a plan to give consumers with their newfangled microcomputers like the TRS-80 access.
Originally called MicroNet and marketed by Radio Shack, the service offered the CompuServe menu to users when they logged in, giving access to features like email, weather, stock quotes, online shipping and booking of airline tickets, as well as online forums and interactive text games.
Later renamed to CompuServe Information Service (CIS), it remained competitive with competitors like AOL and Prodigy until the mid-90s, even buying one competitor called The Source. Ultimately it was the rise of Internet and the WWW that would close the door on this chapter of computing history, even as for CompuServe users this new Internet age would have felt very familiar, indeed.
2 thoughts on “Remembering CompuServe: The Online Experience Before The World Wide Web”
I remember using a Radio Shack Color Computer with a dialup modem … originally when all that was available was a Hayes 300 baud unit … to access phone based bulletin boards (information files and text-based games) even before CompuServe, but eventually I subscribed to CompuServe because I could access international sites and information by dialing a local number, whereas to do the same via the bulletin boards often required an international phone call.
I subscribed to my first internet service in early 1987 via a local guy in Scottsdale who started with a couple of servers out of his garage and was eventually bought out by Primenet. I still remember with amazement accessing my first website … it was hosted by an individual located in Russia (with a Russian URL) and described what really happened at Chernobyl. I was staggered by what I was seeing on my screen.
I started on Q-Link with my C64 and 300 bps modem. For comparison, Ubuntu takes me about 15 minutes to download over my 50Mbit DSL. If I were to download the same thing over my C64 (and assuming I do have the overpriced hard drive with enough space), it would have taken my C64 and 300 bps modem about 5.25 years to download the same copy of Ubuntu.
FWIW Q-Link reformed and became AOL in late 90s. It was also part of Game Link modem for Atari 2600, you downloaded game ROM to play in early 80s
