[Paul Junkin] bought a curious product off the Internet. It was supposed to generate electricity when hooked up to a running hose. Only, it didn’t do a very good job. His solution was straightforward—he built his own hose-powered generator that actually worked.
The design uses a turbine hooked up to a small motor acting as a generator. To maximize the transfer of energy from the stream of water to the blades of the turbine, the hose is hooked up to a convergent nozzle. [Paul] does a great job explaining the simple physics at play, as well as the iterative design process he used to get to the final product. He calculates the best-case power coming out of his hose around 50 watts, so for his turbine to collect 22 watts is a win, and it’s good enough to charge a phone or run some LED lighting.
Of course, this isn’t a practical generator if you have to pay for the water, and there are other solutions that will get you less wet. Still, credit where it’s due—this thing does make power when you hook it up to a hose. We’ve seen some slightly less ridiculous concepts in this space before, though.
12 thoughts on “Building A Generator That Runs Off Hose Power”
This is the first step for making your own hydropower plant. A typical water hose has about 40 – 80 PSI of pressure, which is something like 100-200 ft of “head” or elevation. If you have a stream uphill and you build a weir and a small settling pond to keep the debris out, you can basically pull a garden hose downhill and get 20 Watts of free power.
You can do it with less head height and/or get more power if you increase the pipe diameter and build a bigger turbine. A kilowatt is not outside of the realm of possibility.
Would be interesting to do the math and work out the efficiency difference of a power transfer like this between the pumping station and you using both a pipe with water pressure and regular power lines
So you want to compare the difference in efficiency between transferring power by water and by electricity?
Simple: electric grid efficiency is typically 95% or thereabouts within the typical transmission distances (under 200 miles), and this is less than 40% given the pumping losses in the water grid.
But consider, back in the early days of electricity, they were considering using pressurized air to transmit power over long distances as an alternative to Edison’s DC system. Apparently the efficiency was comparable beyond a few miles.
Since this is a pelton wheel turbine, there are some tips and tricks worth mentioning.
To get the most efficiency out of it, you need to match the turbine diameter and speed to the stream exit velocity and your generator load. The maximum efficiency point is when the spoons are moving at exactly half the speed of the jet velocity, so you need to load up the generator to the point that it’s running at this speed.
Then, if you’re getting a lot of sideways splashing, you need to increase the spoon depth and width enough that the water stops spraying to the sides. You know you’ve reached the maximum possible efficiency for your head height and flow rate when most of the water is just dropping straight down from the turbine wheel. If it’s spraying backwards, you’ve overloaded it, and if it’s splashing forwards then you’re running too fast and not extracting the maximum energy possible.
A while back I went through the arithmetic of how much electricity this would generate from my domestic water supply, and how much it (the water) would cost. It came out to 50 watts maximum, at $60/kWh. That’s right, sixty dollars per kilowatt hour.
I’d be better off buying peanut butter and peddling on a bicycle generator. That’s only $10/kWh.
But then, if you need the water for something else like filling up a pool or irrigating your garden, it’s as good as free energy. Just not a whole lot of it.
