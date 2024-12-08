The Audiophile Carrot

The widely quoted carrot factoid that the vegetable’s orange colour is the result of patriotic Dutch farmers breeding them that way may be an urban myth, but it’s certainly true that they can pass an audio signal in a time of need. [Julian Krause] follows up on a Reddit meme of a carrot being used to join two phono plugs, and appears to find the organic interconnect to be of good quality.

We had to admit a second look at a calendar to be sure that it’s not April 1st, but while his manner is slightly tongue in cheek it seems he’s really characterising the audio performance of a carrot. What he finds is a bit of attenuation, some bass cut, and an intrusion of RF interference pickup, but surprisingly, not a bad distortion figure.

Of course, we’re guessing the real point of the exercise is to poke fun at the world of excessive hi-fi equipment, something we’ve been only too glad to have a go at ourselves from time to time. But if the tests are to be taken at face value it seems that in a pinch, a carrot will do as a means to hook together line level audio cables, no doubt lending a sweet and crunchy overtone to the result. The video is below the break, for your entertainment.