For a piece of wearable technology, Pebble has had a fairly “rocky” history. One of the most successful Kickstarters of its era, it went on to get acquired by FitBit, quietly shelved by them, then acquired by Google and open-sourced, where it’s now somewhat back in the hands of its original creator. Its new open source nature means that regular people can develop for these popular watches again, and [Coconauts] have developed a guide for these watches, new and old.
The original watches had to be coded using C, which is a fundamental language but one that generally isn’t used much in the modern world outside of embedded systems and other areas where efficieny is important. C does much less hand-holding than modern languages, so there are a number of things to keep an eye on when coding for these watches that languages like Rust, Go, and Python handle on their own. Regardless, the two-person team recently built a pair of apps for the Pebble platform as part of an app-making contest, one which notifies the user that the watch is charged to 80%, and another that shows an interactive kitten on the watch’s face.
Both of the apps are available from the Pebble app repository, and from there the source code can be found on respective GitHub pages if you’re looking for some examples to dust off old C skills. If you happen to have an old Pebble watch or always wanted one but didn’t want to deal with FitBit, now might be a good time to get them out and start tinkering around with it since it’s now in the open-source domain.
One thought on “After The Dust Settles: Building Pebble Apps”
My original plastic pebble still seems to work, but my old pebble time steel eventually sprang a leak and died to water ingress. The pebble was my all time favorite watch. It was just smart enough to be useful beyond a regular watch, and had a battery I only had to charge once every two weeks. Now I have the Zepp app using thing… I don’t really remember its name nor do I care. It’s pretty good, but it sometimes does things on its own when I’m in the shower. The water hitting the screen seems to mimic finger presses and I get automated messages being sent to whoever I texted last or other functions being started without my noticing. Touch screens on watches just aren’t really a great idea. This watch also tends to go 3 weeks on a charge, which is pretty good, but its also due to not always being connected via bluetooth due to the aforementioned issues while showering. Still I can use the vibrate alarms, which are my #1 used feature on smart watches. I couldn’t go back to a regular watch without a vibrating alarm unless I also quit working or otherwise quit needing to be places on time.
I’m very happy to see Pebble watches getting a new lease on life. If I could, I’d buy a new one today. I get why the originators probably felt they needed to sell. I bet it was a big pain in the ass and they probably sold fewer than they hoped. Certainly all the wanna be’s (apple, samsung, fitbit, google, etc) mucking up the market with their horrible offerings and unlimited marketing budgets took lot of air out of their sails. But it was a real loss to everyone who bought and inevitably came to love their Pebble watches.
Long live Pebble.
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