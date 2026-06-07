Desalinating Seawater With Solar And No Brine

Although desalination is very commonly used these days to convert seawater into fresh water, one of the major disadvantages of current approaches is that commercial desalination plants produce a lot of brine, which has to be dumped somewhere ideally without causing major environmental issues. A new solar-thermal method as demonstrated by [Luheng Tang] et al. was published in Light: Science and Applications, with accompanying PR article.

This method is claimed to require no pre-treatment or leave brine, using special panels that wick water across their surface and then use solar radiation to distill this water. This differs from previous similar methods through a special surface treatment that prevents build-up of salts which would require cleaning or replacement.

The salts and other contaminants that would normally end up in the brine slough off these cells and can then be further processed to recover everything from plain table salt to lithium as well as gold, uranium and other substances of interest that are prevalent in seawater.

So far these self-cleaning cells have been tested with water from a number of oceans with a claimed 74% solar-to-vapor conversion efficiency and nearly 100% salt extraction. As always the challenge will be in scaling this up to industrial levels, but so far it looks promising.