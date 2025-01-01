FLOSS Weekly Episode 814: The Banksy Situation

This week, Jonathan Bennett and Rob Campbell talk with Alistair Woodman about FRRouting, the Internet routing suite that helps make all this possible. But also business, and how an open source project turns the corner into a successful way to support programmers.

FRR https://github.com/FRRouting/frr

https://frrouting.org/

Erlang Ecosystem Foundation

https://erlef.org/

