FLOSS Weekly Episode 814: The Banksy Situation

This week, Jonathan Bennett and Rob Campbell talk with Alistair Woodman about FRRouting, the Internet routing suite that helps make all this possible. But also business, and how an open source project turns the corner into a successful way to support programmers.
FRR https://github.com/FRRouting/frr
https://frrouting.org/
Erlang Ecosystem Foundation
https://erlef.org/
Did you know you can watch the live recording of the show Right on our YouTube Channel? Have someone you’d like us to interview? Let us know, or contact the guest and have them contact us! Take a look at the schedule here.
Direct Download in DRM-free MP3.
If you’d rather read along, here’s the transcript for this week’s episode.
Theme music: “Newer Wave” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)