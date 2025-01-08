FLOSS Weekly Episode 815: You Win Some, You Lose Some

This week, Jonathan Bennett and Randal chat with Matija Šuklje about Open Source and the Law! How do Open Source projects handle liability, what should a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) look like, and where can an individual or project turn for legal help?

