Attack Of The Atomic Oxygen

While designing anything for operation in space has its challenges, there is at least one thing that is more of a problem for objects in Earth orbit than for deep-space probes: atomic oxygen. We like oxygen because we need it to live, but it is also highly reactive as a single atom. Luckily, on Earth, most of what we breathe is O 2 . [Space Daily] talks about the challenges of the International Space Station dealing with the “space weather” of atomic oxygen in low Earth orbit.

Part of the problem is that even when we know better, we tend to think of the atmosphere coming to an abrupt end and space being a hard vacuum. But in reality, the atmosphere gradually dissipates, and at “only” 400 km above the Earth, the Space Station is really flying through a very thin atmosphere.

To compound the problem, this is above the ozone layer, so the Sun’s UV light rips O 2 into single oxygen atoms. Over time, these free oxygen atoms can affect many parts of a spacecraft exposed to them. Engineers first noticed that materials recovered from spacecraft had more damage and changes to material properties on the pieces facing the direction of travel. NASA has spent years testing different materials by mounting trays of different material samples outside the ISS.

Carbon-based polymers take a big hit from atomic oxygen exposure. Polymide film is frequently used, but it erodes with exposure. Carbon composites also lose mass. Other materials change in other ways. For example, an optical surface may roughen with exposure.

The usual answer is to over-design for mission objectives or to cover certain polymers with coatings like silicon dioxide or aluminum oxide, which are not as reactive to free oxygen. For a long-duration mission like the ISS, you may have to pay special attention to the materials in use. Very low satellites also need special care, as there is more oxygen in lower orbits.

There are other effects, too, such as extreme thermal cycles, debris strikes, and other indignities that space-traveling materials must withstand. But in deep space, atomic oxygen is a rare issue. Until, at least, we go somewhere else that has a lot of oxygen.