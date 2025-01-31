Hackaday Podcast Episode 306: Bambu Hacks, AI Strikes Back, John Deere Gets Sued, And All About Capacitors

It was Dan and Elliot behind the microphones today for a transatlantic look at the week in hacks. There was a bucket of news about AI, kicked off by Deepseek suddenly coming into the zeitgeist and scaring the pants off investors for… reasons? No matter, we’re more interested in the tech anyway, such as a deep dive into deep space communications from a backyard antenna farm that’s carefully calibrated to give the HOA fits. We got down and dirty with capacitors, twice even, and looked at a clever way to stuff two websites into one QR code. It’s all Taylor, all the time on every channel of the FM band, which we don’t recommend you do (for multiple reasons) but it’s nice to know you can. Plus, great kinetic art project, but that tooling deserves a chef’s kiss. Finally, we wrap up with our Can’t Miss articles where Jenny roots for the right to repair, and Al gives us the finger(1) .

Download the zero-calorie MP3.

Episode 306 Show Notes:

News:

What’s that Sound?

Congrats to [StevePlusPlus] for guessing the Tamagotchi!

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: