Hackaday Podcast Episode 306: Bambu Hacks, AI Strikes Back, John Deere Gets Sued, And All About Capacitors

It was Dan and Elliot behind the microphones today for a transatlantic look at the week in hacks. There was a bucket of news about AI, kicked off by Deepseek suddenly coming into the zeitgeist and scaring the pants off investors for… reasons? No matter, we’re more interested in the tech anyway, such as a deep dive into deep space communications from a backyard antenna farm that’s carefully calibrated to give the HOA fits. We got down and dirty with capacitors, twice even, and looked at a clever way to stuff two websites into one QR code. It’s all Taylor, all the time on every channel of the FM band, which we don’t recommend you do (for multiple reasons) but it’s nice to know you can. Plus, great kinetic art project, but that tooling deserves a chef’s kiss. Finally, we wrap up with our Can’t Miss articles where Jenny roots for the right to repair, and Al gives us the
finger(1).
Download the zero-calorie MP3.
Episode 306 Show Notes:
News:
- New Open Source DeepSeek V3 Language Model Making Waves
- Prompt Injection Tricks AI Into Downloading And Executing Malware
- Preventing AI Plagiarism With .ASS Subtitling
- AI Mistakes Are Different, And That’s A Problem
What’s that Sound?
- Congrats to [StevePlusPlus] for guessing the Tamagotchi!
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Supercon 2024: Joshua Wise Hacks The Bambu X1 Carbon
- Making The Longest-Distance Radio Contact Possible
- Capacitor Decoupling Chaos, And Why You Should Abandon 100 NF
- Film Capacitors Can Go In The Wrong Way Round? Who Knew!
- This QR Code Leads To Two Websites, But How?
- Cool Kinetic Sculpture Has Tooling Secrets To Share
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks
- Dan’s Picks:
Can’t-Miss Articles:
- Forgotten Internet: Giving (or Getting) The Finger
- The FTC Take Action, Is Time Finally Up For John Deere On Right To Repair?
