How Rutherford Proved That Atoms Are Mostly Empty Space

By the beginning of the 20th century scientists were only just beginning to probe the mysteries of the atomic world, with the exact nature of these atoms subject to a lot of speculation and theory. Recently [The Action Lab] on YouTube replicated one of the most famous experiments performed at the time, commonly known as Rutherford’s gold-foil experiment.

A part of Rutherford’s scattering experiments, this particular experiment involved shooting alpha particles at a piece of gold foil with the source, foil, and detector placed in a vacuum vessel. Rutherford’s theoretical model of the atom that he developed over the course of these experiments differed from the contemporary Thomson model in that Rutherford’s model postulated that atoms consisted of a single large charged nucleus at the core of the atom, with the electrons spread around it.

As can be seen in the video, the relatively large alpha particles from the Americium-241 source, available from many smoke detectors, will most of the time zip right through the foil, while suffering a pretty major deflection in other times when a nucleus is hit. This is consistent with Rutherford’s model of a small nucleus surrounded by what is effectively mostly just empty space.

While Rutherford used a screen that would light up when hit with alpha particles, this experiment with a Geiger counter is an easy way to replicate the experiment, assuming that you have access to a large enough vacuum chamber.