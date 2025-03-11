Classy Paper Tape Reader Complements Homebrew Retrocomputer

If you were one of the earliest of early adopters in the home computing revolution, you might have had to settle for paper tape mass storage. It was slow, it was bulky, but it was what you had, and that gave it a certain charm that’s hard to resist. And that charm is what [Joshua Coleman] captures with this DIY paper tape reader build.

If the overall style of this project looks familiar, it’s because it was meant to echo the design themes from [Joshua]’s Coleman Z-80 modular computer. The electronics of the reader are based on [David Hansel]’s take on a paper tape reader, which in turn was meant to complement his Altair 8080 simulator — it’s retrocomputers all the way down! [Joshua]’s build has a few bells and whistles to set it apart, though, including an adjustable read head, parametric 3D-printed reels, and a panel mounted ammeter, just because. He also set it up to be a sort of keyboard wedge thanks to an internal relay that bypasses the reader unless it’s actually playing back a tape. Playback speed is pretty fast; see the video below for details.

So far, writing the tapes is an offline process. [Joshua] uses a Python program to convert ASCII to an SVG file and uses a laser cutter to burn holes in lengths of paper, which are then connected together to form a longer tape. A logical next step might be to build a feeder that moves a paper tape across the bed of the laser cutter in sync with the conversion program, to create continuous paper tapes. Or, there’s always the old-school route of solenoid-powered punch and die. We’d be thrilled with either.