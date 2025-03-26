These days we don’t get too fussed about miniaturized electronics, not when you can put an entire processor and analog circuitry on a chip the size of a grain of sand. Things were quite different back in the 1980s, with the idea of a credit card-sized radio almost preposterous. This didn’t stop the engineers over at Casio from having a go at this and many other nutty ideas, with [Matt] from Techmoan having a go at taking one of these miniaturized marvels apart.
On the chopping block is the FM stereo device that was featured in a previous episode. Out of the four credit card-sized radios in that video, the one with the rechargeable battery (obviously) had ceased to work, so it was the obvious choice for a teardown. This mostly meant peeling off the glued-on top and bottom, after which the circuitry became visible.
In addition to the battery with a heavily corroded contact, the thin PCB contains a grand total of three ICs in addition to the analog circuitry. These were identified by [Spritetm] as an AM/FM tuner system IC (TA7792), an FM PLL MPX (TA7766AF) and a headphone amplifier (TA7767F), all of them manufactured by Toshiba.
Although [Matt] reckons this was a destructive teardown, we’re looking forward to the repair video where a fresh cell is soldered in and the case glued back together.
2 thoughts on “Teardown Of Casio Credit Card-Sized Radio”
the super thin adjustable capacitor is interesting
Those Tantalum caps are probably bad also, they love to short in their old age.
