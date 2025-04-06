If Clive Sinclair’s genius in consumer electronics was in using ingenious hacks to make cheaper parts do greater things, then his Amstrad competitor Alan Sugar’s was in selling decade-old technology to consumers as new and exciting. His PCW series of computers are a great example, 1970s CP/M machines smartly marketed for late 1980s home offices. They were a popular choice at the time, and [Retro Recipes] has one. In a video filmed in period standard definition he’s taking us through a repair to its Gotek drive, and then a RAM upgrade.
The repair and upgrade are fairly straightforward, the former being a failed OLED screen on the drive and the latter being the installation of a bank of DIP memory chips. The interest lies in how they cost-minimised a CP/M machine as a consumer product. The board relies heavily on custom chips as you might expect, and there’s a brief glimpse of one of those unusual 3″ floppy drives. The power supply is part of the monitor board as was often the case with Amstrad machines, and the whole thing is about as simple as it can be. The full video can be found below the break.
We’re guessing that particularly in the UK there will be plenty of PCWs still languishing in dusty attics, but surprisingly given their popularity at the time we see less of them that might be expected. There has been a significantly upgraded model on these pages though.
One thought on “An Amstrad PCW Receives A Bit Of Love”
Wonderful! 💚 Where I live the PCW was known as the Schneider Joyce!
This electric video typewriter was so underrated.
It could run CP/M-80 and had hi-res graphics comparable to Hercules (MGA) on IBM PC (720×256 pels vs 720×348 pels).
There also were a few, but fine third-party accessories that could be attached.
Mice, joysticks, handy scanners, scanner add-on for the printer, serial/parallel module, RAM module etc.
With The Desktop Publisher it became a little DTP workstation, even!
It included the popular AMX Mouse, which also was supported by the GUI “AMX Desktop”.
Nowadays, SymbOS and Samaruc can be run, too!
I just wonder if AutoCAD-80 1.2 ever ran on the PCW, considering that the PCW had supported GSX..
