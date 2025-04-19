They Hacked A Nuclear Power Plant! Whoops! Don’t Make A Sound!

What do you do with an unused nuclear reactor project? In Washington, one of them was hacked to remove sound, all in the name of science.

In 1977, a little way outside of Seattle, Washington Nuclear Projects 3 and 5 (WNP-3 and WNP-5) were started as part of Washington Public Power Supply System (WPPSS, pronounced “whoops”). They ran over budget, and in the 80s they were mothballed even though WNP-3 was nearly complete.

In 2010 when [Ron] and [Bonnie Sauro] were starting their new acoustical lab, NWAA Labs, they thought they wanted to build in a mountain, but what they found was an auxiliary reactor building. The structure was attached to a defunct nuclear power facility. With concrete and rebar walls five feet thick, it was the ideal site for their acoustical experiments and tests.

There are strict facility requirements from standards bodies such as American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) for acoustical labs which help ensure that different labs achieve comparable results. For example, you need stable temperature, humidity, and reverberation. The temperature within the facility is a stable 54 degrees Fahrenheit (12 degrees Celsius) regardless of the temperature outside.

Companies use acoustical labs to inform their designs and ensure that they meet acoustic standards or requirements, particularly those related to noise emissions. Over the last fifteen years, NWAA Labs has tested carpet samples, noise-cancelling headphones, sound-dampening construction materials, noisy washing machines, and even an airplane’s crew cabin!

If there was any question about whether [Ron Sauro] qualifies as a hacker, this quote removes all doubt: “I’m a carpenter, a plumber, a welder, I can fix a car,” he says. “Anything that needs to be done, I can do. Because I have to.”

Maybe we should send a wearable cone of silence to [Ron] for a complete test. If you’ve ever hacked a nuclear power plant, do let us know in the comments!