As transport infrastructure in Europe moves toward a zero-carbon future, there remain a number of railway lines which have not been electrified. The question of replacing their diesel traction with greener alternatives, and there are a few different options for a forward looking railway company to choose from. In Germany the Rhine-Main railway took delivery of a fleet of 27 Alstom hydrogen-powered multiple units for local passenger services, but as it turns out they have not been a success (German language, Google translation.). For anyone enthused as we are about alternative power, this bears some investigation.
It seems that this time the reliability of the units and the supply of spare parts was the issue, rather than the difficulty of fuel transport as seen in other failed hydrogen transport problems, but whatever the reason it seems we’re more often writing about hydrogen’s failures than its successes. We really want to believe in a hydrogen future in which ultra clean trains and busses zip around on hydrogen derived from wind power, but sadly that has never seemed so far away. Instead trains seem inevitably to be following cars, and more successful trials using battery units point the way towards their being the future.
We’re sure that more hydrogen transport projects will come and go before either the technological problems are overcome, or they fade away as impractical as the atmospheric railway. Meanwhile we’d suggest hydrogen transport as the example when making value judgements about technology.
7 thoughts on “Hydrogen Trains: Not The Success Germany Hoped They Would Be”
“However, trips and connections have to be canceled time and again due to technical failures or a lack of hydrogen.
Germany still clinging to the dream of cheap russian gas aka ‘blue hydrogen’. Germany even managed to force EU into including ‘blue hydrogen’ in the Clean Industrial Deal
while excluding Nuclear power!
“The project cost 500 million euros”
gee I wonder how much of that came from EU funds
“Electric trains powered solely by overhead lines achieve the highest level of efficiency”
Wonder how many kilometers those 500mil euro could have electrified.
Russian hydrogen as blue hydrogen?
For those wondering at home: yes, natural gas steam reforming to produce hydrogen (the dominant way we produce hydrogen) does produce CO2 as a byproduct. The carbon atoms have to go somewhere. It only becomes “blue” when you find some way to permanently trap that CO2. Good luck.
Otherwise, we don’t have anywhere NEAR the electrolysis capacity required to produce hydrogen on a sufficient scale, and its not clear if/when we ever will. It’s crazy expensive, energy intensive, and inefficient. It starts to look a lot easier to just run a steel cable to carry the power directly to the train.
Really depends on the country and technology, but, here , in France, it’s in the ballpark of 1.000.000€ per Km of railroad to electrify.
For Germany it should be approximately the same.
But as you said, Germany lead the dance in europe, and they said “Nuclear bad”, so if they electrify their railroad, it would use their, really green, coal electricity…
Sometime, I really wonder if I should cry or laugh about this whole situation…
According to the online encyclopedia, the Rhine-Main railway has a line length 77.7 km, so at €1M per km they could have electrified the whole railway (well except for the engines) and had €422.3M€ left to…
There are some technologies, that sound wonderfully on paper and simply don’t progress into a usable state. H2 is one, supercaps are another.
As the article stated, for trains the best solution is a trolley system and a smart train control (so that a braking train feeds an acceleration train).
Additional, as every EU state, Germany suffers from a shortage of personnel on every level.
Currently, my only hope is that somewhere a Hobbit is on his way to destroy a Ring…
Solar panels, wind turbines, batteries and repeat to achieve more and more economies of scale. Proven simple technologies, relatively clean. And if to throw money somewhere, develop aluminium-ion batteries.
Hydrogen is dangerous to handle, for now ineffective and dirty to produce.
Still, the recombination of hydrogen and oxygen through “combustion” generates heat, regardless of the fact that carbon is nowhere to be seen. And that latent heat in the atmosphere is the real problem. We’ll never be able to get away from that… not even with electrics. “Work” is “work”.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)