Single-Board Z80 Computer Draws Inspiration From Picasso

Picasso and the Z80 microprocessor are not two things we often think about at the same time. One is a renowned artist born in the 19th century, the other, a popular CPU that helped launch the microcomputer movement. And yet, the latter has come to inspire a computer based on the former. Meet the RC2014 Mini II Picasso!

As [concretedog] tells the story, what you’re fundamentally looking at is an RC2014 Mini II. As we’ve discussed previously, it’s a single-board Z80 retrocomputer that you can use to do fun things like run BASIC, Forth, or CP/M. However, where it gets kind of fun is in the layout. It’s the same fundamental circuitry as the RC2014, but it’s been given a rather artistic flair. The ICs are twisted this way and that, as are the passive components; even some of the resistors are dancing all over the top of one another. The kit is a limited edition, too, with each coming with a unique combination of colors where the silkscreen and sockets and LED are concerned. Kits are available via Z80Kits for those interested.

We love a good artistic PCB design; indeed, we’ve supported the artform heavily at Supercon and beyond. It’s neat to see the RC2014 designers reminding us that components need not live on a rigid grid; they too can dance and sway and flop all over the place like the eyes and or nose on a classic Picasso.

It’s weird, though; in a way, despite the Picasso inspiration, the whole thing ends up looking distinctly of the 1990s. In any case, if you’re cooking up any such kooky builds of your own, modelled after Picasso or any other Spanish master, don’t hesitate to notify the tipsline.