You can still get moving-needle meters off the shelf if you desire that old school look in one of you projects. However, if you want a more flexible and modern solution, you could use round displays to simulate the same thing, as [mircemk] demonstrates.
At the heart of the build is an ESP32 microcontroller, chosen for its fast clock rate and overall performance. This is key when drawing graphics to a display, as it allows for fast updates and smooth movement — something that can be difficult to achieve on lesser silicon. [mircemk] has the ESP32 reading an audio input and driving a pair of GC9A01 round displays, which are the perfect form factor for aping the looks of a classic round VU meter. The project write-up goes into detail on the code required to simulate the behavior of a real meter, from drawing the graphics to emulating realistic needle movements, including variable sweep rates and damping.
The cool thing about using a screen like this is the flexibility. You can change the dials to a different look — or to an entirely different kind of readout — at will. We’ve seen some of [mircemk]’s projects before, too, like this capable seismometer. Video after the break.
2 thoughts on “Round Displays Make Neat VU Meters”
As far as VU meters go, that choppy refresh rate makes it impossible to tell whether it’s actually tracking the level with any accuracy.
If it is programmed to display the peak reading of each interval , that’s a good thing. Otherwise you would miss the transient peaks.
It’s sort of like chronometric tachometers on racing cars. They don’t cost ten times as much just because they look cool.
Search for chronometric tachometer videos, it’s fascinating how the mechanical ones work.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)