3D Printed Downspout Makes Life Just A Little Nicer

Sometimes, a hack solves a big problem. Sometimes, it’s just to deal with something that kind of bugs you. This hack from [The Stock Pot] is in the latter category, replacing an ugly, redundant downspout with an elegant 3D-printed pipe.

As [The Stock Pot] so introspectively notes, this was not something that absolutely required a 3D print, but “when all you have a hammer, everything is a nail, and 3D printing is [his] hammer.” We can respect that, especially when he hammers out such a lovely print.

By modeling this section of his house in Fusion360, he could produce an elegantly swooping loft to combine the outflow into one downspout. Of course the assembly was too big to print at once, but any plumber will tell you that ABS welds are waterproof. Paint and primer gets it to match the house and hopefully hold up to the punishing Australian sun.

This is the first time we’ve posted work from [The Stock Pot] but we will be watching his career (and YouTube channel) with interest. The video, embedded below, is a good watch and a reminder than not every project has to be some grand accomplishment. Sometimes, it can be as simple as keeping you from getting annoyed when you step into your backyard.

We’ve seen raintwater collection hacks before; some of them a lot less orthodox. Of course when printing with ABS like this, one should always keep in mind the ever-escalating safety concerns with the material.