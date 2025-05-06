If you want to keep eggs warm to hatch, you’ll need an incubator. You could buy one off the shelf, but they’re not so complex — just a nicely-controlled warm box you could easily whip up yourself. As it turns out, that’s precisely what [RCLifeOn] did.
The incubator is built out of wooden panels screwed together to make a simple box. The frame of the front door is also wood, but it features 3D printed hinges and handles, because that’s the easiest way to make hardware when you’re a printing wizard like [RCLifeOn].
The box is fitted with controls for humidity and temperature to ensure the best possible conditions for hatching chicken eggs inside. As you might have guessed, a heated bed from a 3D printer was used to control the temperature inside. As for humidity, a sensor tracks the conditions in the box, and triggers an ultrasonic mister to increase the level as necessary. There’s also a little motion introduced via a moving platform run by a motor and some step-down gearing, which apparently aids in the hatching process.
[RCLifeOn] calls it “a machine that creates life,” and that honestly sounds about fair. We’ve seen similar projects along these lines before, too.
[Thanks to Chris Muncy for the tip!]
One thought on “Building A DIY Chicken Incubator”
Nice tuning in to HaD and seeing hot chicks!
I don’t know much about chickens or eggs but I was once involved in a discussion about whether or not you could incubate eggs in a water bath as opposed to air. The idea being that it would be easier to maintain the temperature of some volume of water.
From what I’ve looked at, this would probably not work as the eggs need to “breathe” by some amount – that there is some oxygen that passes through the shell.
In any case, it would be a real disaster if the eggs were to hatch while submerged.
