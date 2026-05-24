Filtering sawdust out of an airflow is easy until you try to do it with cyclone separation, but the obvious appeal here is of course not spending a fortune on filters. Over the years we have thus seen a lot of DIY takes on this concept alongside commercial offerings. Recently [Ruud] of the [Capturing Dust] YouTube channel gave it a fresh shake with a claimed 99.95% filtering efficiency that outperforms a commercial solution.
As a starting point the commercial and very succinctly named Oneida Air Super Dust Deputy Cyclone Separator was used, which retails for about $179 and claims a 99.9% filtrating rate of fine dust and debris. Based on its design a 3D model was created and printed with an FDM printer.
Initially only about a 98% rate was measured, but after some investigation this appeared to be due to the incoming and exciting airflows interfering. One tweak later to add some separation between the flows and a lot of testing of different configurations a final design was settled on that would seem to be rather quite efficient compared to the commercial option.
3 thoughts on “Designing A Printable Cyclone Dust Separator For 99.95% Efficiency”
Amazing! The only thing he could improve are the collecting containers. They need a valve on the bottom to cycle a container into an blue HDPE 80L trash bag. That way he can keep the downtime short and needs no mask to empty them. Remembering his previous videos I hope there will be a follow up.
The concession made in the interest of having a quantitative test rig is certainly that no vibration is used for automatic filter cleaning.
Commercial vacuum cleaners are available with automatic or latch triggered filter cleaning options to knock fine dust buildup off the (vertically-oriented) pleated filter.
Here it seems attractive to run two smaller separators in parallel, each with a vertical fine filter on top. With both outlet pipes merging in a valve block, one can create air pulses and, in an alternating fashion, flush back one of the filters. Since the separator inputs are connected, the flushed fines are subjected to another pass through the separator.
(and if that’s not cool enough for your shop – I’m waiting for someone to combine dust extraction with a subwoofer)
Exciting airflows indeed!
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