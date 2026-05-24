Designing A Printable Cyclone Dust Separator For 99.95% Efficiency

Filtering sawdust out of an airflow is easy until you try to do it with cyclone separation, but the obvious appeal here is of course not spending a fortune on filters. Over the years we have thus seen a lot of DIY takes on this concept alongside commercial offerings. Recently [Ruud] of the [Capturing Dust] YouTube channel gave it a fresh shake with a claimed 99.95% filtering efficiency that outperforms a commercial solution.

As a starting point the commercial and very succinctly named Oneida Air Super Dust Deputy Cyclone Separator was used, which retails for about $179 and claims a 99.9% filtrating rate of fine dust and debris. Based on its design a 3D model was created and printed with an FDM printer.

Initially only about a 98% rate was measured, but after some investigation this appeared to be due to the incoming and exciting airflows interfering. One tweak later to add some separation between the flows and a lot of testing of different configurations a final design was settled on that would seem to be rather quite efficient compared to the commercial option.