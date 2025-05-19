A UV Meter For The Flipper Zero

We all know UV radiation for its contributions to getting sunburned after a long day outside, but were you aware there are several types different types of UV rays at play? [Michael] has come up with a Flipper Zero add on board and app to measure these three types of radiation, and explained some of the nuances he learned about measuring UV along the way.

At the heart of this project is an AS7331 sensor, it can measure the UV-A, UV-B, and UV-C radiation values that the Flipper Zero reads via I2C. While first using this chip he realized to read these values is more complex than just querying the right register, and by the end of this project he’d written his own AS7331 library to help retrieve these values. There was also a some experimenting with different GUI designs for the app, the Flipper Zero screen is only 128x64px and he had a lot of data to display. One feature we really enjoyed was the addition of the wiring guide to the app, if you install this Flipper Zero app and have just the AS7331 sensor on hand you’ll know how to hook it up. However if you want he also has provided the design files for a PCB that just plugs into the top of the Flipper Zero.

Head over to his site to check out all the details of this Flipper Zero project, and to learn more about the different types of UV radiation. Also be sure to let us know about any of your Flipper Zero projects.