Stylus Synth Should Have Used A 555– And Did!

For all that “should have used a 555” is a bit of a meme around here, there’s some truth to it. The humble 555 is a wonderful tool in the right hands. That’s why it’s wonderful to see this all-analog stylus synth project by EE student [DarcyJ] bringing the 555 out for the new generation.

The project is heavily inspired by the vintage stylophone, but has some neat tweaks. A capacitor bank means multiple octaves are available, and using a ladder of trim pots instead of fixed resistors makes every note tunable. [Darcy] of course included the vibrato function of the original, and yes, he used a 555 for that, too. He put a trim pot on that, too, to control the depth of vibrato, which we don’t recall seeing on the original stylophone.

The writeup is very high quality and could be recommended to anyone just getting started in analog (or analogue) electronics– not only does [Darcy] explain his design process, he also shows his pratfalls and mistakes, like in the various revisions he went through before discovering the push-pull amplifier that ultimately powers the speaker.

Since each circuit is separately laid out and indicated on the PCB [Darcy] designed in KiCad for this project. Between that and everything being thru-hole, it seems like [Darcy] has the makings of a lovely training kit. If you’re interested in rolling your own, the files are on GitHub under a CERN-OHL-S v2 license, and don’t forget to check out the demo video embedded below to hear it in action.

Of course, making music on the 555 is hardly a new hack. We’ve seen everything from accordions to paper-tape player pianos to squonkboxes over the years. Got another use for the 555? Let us know about it, in the inevitable shill for our tip line you all knew was coming.