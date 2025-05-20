Working On Open-Source High-Speed Ethernet Switch

Our hacker [Andrew Zonenberg] reports in on his open-source high-speed Ethernet switch. He hasn’t finished yet, but progress has been made.

If you were wondering what might be involved in a high-speed Ethernet switch implementation look no further. He’s been working on this project, on and off, since 2012. His design now includes a dizzying array of parts. [Andrew] managed to snag some XCKU5P FPGAs for cheap, paying two cents in the dollar, and having access to this fairly high-powered hardware affected the project’s direction.

You might be familiar with [Andrew Zonenberg] as we have heard from him before. He’s the guy who gave us the glscopeclient, which is now ngscopeclient.

As perhaps you know, when he says in his report that he is an “experienced RTL engineer”, he is talking about Register-Transfer Level, which is an abstraction layer used by hardware description languages, such as Verilog and VHDL, which are used to program FPGAs. When he says “RTL” he’s not talking about Resistor-Transistor Logic (an ancient method of developing digital hardware) or the equally ancient line of Realtek Ethernet controllers such as the RTL8139.

When it comes to open-source software you can usually get a copy at no cost. With open-source hardware, on the other hand, you might find yourself needing to fork out for some very expensive bits of kit. High speed is still expensive! And… proprietary, for now. If you’re looking to implement Ethernet hardware today, you will have to stick with something slower. Otherwise, stay tuned, and watch this space.