LED Matrix Built For M.2 Interface

The M.2 slot is usually used for solid-state storage devices. However, [bitluni] had another fun idea for how to use the interface. He built an M.2 compatible LED matrix that adds a little light to your motherboard.

[bitluni] noted that the M.2 interface is remarkably flexible, able to offer everything from SATA connections to USB, PCI Express, and more. For this project, he elected to rely on PCI Express communication, using a WCH CH382 chip to translate from that interface to regular old serial communication.

He then hooked up the serial interface to a CH32V208 microcontroller, which was tasked with driving a 12×20 monochrome LED matrix. Even better, he was even able to set the microcontroller up to make it programmable upon first plugging it into a machine, thanks to its bootloader supporting serial programming out of the box. Some teething issues required rework and modification, but soon enough, [bitluni] had the LEDs blinking with the best of them. He then built a web-based drawing tool that could send artwork over serial direct to the matrix.

While most of us are using our M.2 slots for more traditional devices, it’s neat to see this build leverage them for another use. We could imagine displays like this becoming a neat little add-on to a blingy computer build for those with a slot or two to spare. Meanwhile, if you want to learn more about M.2, we’ve dived into the topic before.