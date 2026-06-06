A RayCast FPS In COBOL

COBOL is not the first language anyone would ever think of when writing a First Person Shooter– after all , it’s the Common Business Oriented Language, not the Common Game Oriented Language. For Youtube-based hacker [icitry] though, that’s the point. The only way to determine if COBOL would be enough to write an FPS game was to do it.

Sure, you could rest on your laurels knowing that the language is Turing complete and therefore capable by definition, but what’s the fun in that? Now the pipeline for this game is as hacky as anything– COBOL doesn’t exactly have a robust graphics stack or a lot of libraries for pushing pixles, so he’s outputting each frame of the game as raw bitmap to STDOUT, and letting ffplay assemble the images. Control enters the same way, with the terminal set to raw input and the COBOL program reading STDIN.

As for what the images consist of, he’s going for a standard Wolfenstien-inspired raycasting shooter. [icitr] provides a decent explanation of the raycasting algorithm, along with why implementing in COBOL is a silly thing to try. That’s a theme here; he’s able to implement sprites and the logic to move and attack enemies, while constantly complaining about COBOL. If that wasn’t enough, he adds variable-height sectors to bring this much closer to a true DOOM clone. By the end, there’s a full game. It’s all up on GitHub on an Apache license.

While this video is not the most gentle introduction to COBOL, it does show you can hack the business-specific language to do whatever you’d like.