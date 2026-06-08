Fixing The Failure Of The Reevo

There are a lot of traditional features of a bike that rarely change. The spokes, the chain, and the inability for it to take off like a rocket, to mention a few. None of these are features of the Reevo, a bike that tried, and mostly failed, to innovate the traditional electric bike. [Berm Peak], an individual with more time on two wheels than the entire Reevo team ever had, tried his hand at fixing the Reevo’s many problems.

[Berm Peak] has had a go at the Reevo before, but this time he had to go a lot deeper. Before any real work could be done on the Reevo, the controller needed to be jailbroken since the only way to use most features required an app that wasn’t available. Surprisingly, the controller boards were found to be well labeled, and with some trial and error, the protocols could be reverse-engineered.

Past the controller, most of the physical shrouds and buttons needed to be overhauled. A digital touch display made short work with the help of the prior jailbreak. But the shroud needed complete replacement of the fasteners and holes. Even the breaks on the bike fail compared to even the cheapest alternatives, but those had some squeaker issues.

This doesn’t even touch the surface on how much time went into the complete overhaul done by [Berm Peak], but if you want to work on your own Reevo you won’t have to. All the work done on this bike can be found on GitHub here. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen some of [Berm Peak]’s work here on Hackaday, and if you want more bike fixing action check out some e-bike restoration work here!