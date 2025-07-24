2025 One Hertz Challenge: 555 Timer Gets A Signal From Above

One of the categories we chose for the One Hertz Challenge is “Could Have Used a 555.” What about when you couldn’t have, but did anyway? The 555 is famously easy to use, but not exactly the most accurate timer out there — one “ticking” at 1 Hz will pulse just about once per second (probably to within a millisecond, depending on the rest of the circuit), but when you need more precise timing, the 555 just won’t cut it. Not on its own, anyway.

An Allan deviation plot
Allan Deviation can be a bit confusing, but generally — lower is more accurate

This entry by [burble] shows us how the humble 555 can hold its own in more demanding systems with some help from a GPS receiver. He used the One Pulse per Second (1PPS) output from a GPS module to discipline the 1 Hz output from a 555 by modulating the control voltage with a microcontroller.

Okay, this sounds a bit like baking a cake by buying a cake, scraping all the icing off, then icing it yourself, but what better way to learn how to ice a cake? The GPS-disciplined 555 is way more accurate than a free running one — just check out that Allan Deviation plot. While the accuracy of the standard 555 begins to decrease as oscillator drift dominates, the GPS-disciplined version just keeps getting better (up to a point — it would also eventually begin to increase, if the data were recorded for long enough). Compared to other high-end oscillators though, [burble] describes the project’s accuracy in one word: “Badly.”

That’s okay though — it really is a fantastic investigation into how GPS-disciplined oscillators work, and does a fantastic job illustrating the accuracy of different types of clocks, and some possible sources of error. This project is a great addition to some of the other precision timekeeping projects we’ve seen here at Hackaday, and a very fitting entry to the competition. Think you can do better? Or much, much worse? You’ve got a few weeks left to enter!

2025 Hackaday One Hertz Challenge

