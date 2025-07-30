We like cyberdecks here at Hackaday, and in our time we’ve brought you some pretty amazing builds. But perhaps now we’ve seen the ultimate of the genre, a cyberdeck so perfect in its execution that this will be the machine of choice in the dystopian future, leaving all the others as mere contenders. It comes courtesy of [Sector 07], and it’s a machine to be proud of.
As with many cyberdecks, it uses the Raspberry Pi as its powerhouse. There are a couple of nice touchscreens and a decent keyboard, plus the usual ports and some nice programmable controls. These are none of them out of the ordinary for a cyberdeck, but what really shines with this one is the attention to detail in the mechanical design. Those touchscreens rotate on ball bearings, the hinges are just right, the connections to the Pi have quick release mechanisms, and custom PCBs and ribbon cables make distributing those GPIOs a snap.
On top of all that the aesthetics are on point; this is the machine you want to take into the abandoned mining base with you. Best of all it’s all available from the linked GitHub repository, and you can marvel as we did at the video below the break.
If you hunger for more cyberdecks, this one has some very stiff competition.
Thanks [Jeremy Geppert] for the tip.
One thought on “A Dual-Screen Cyberdeck To Rule Them All”
What a nice bit of design, with some good thought put into making use of what a Pi is often used for in the end, really love the relatively easy removal of SD or Pi for integration into your other project after you have effectively used this thing as a breadboard to check everything works!
Though the ball bearings on the screen rotation are a bit overkill especially with the quality of prints he’s got being so high – just a little bit of grease between the arm and screen body would give a lovely smooth motion. I’d also personally not have put the back cable cover over the HDMI cables – always handy if you can just plug into an external screen easily, so I’d probably have left that cable ‘exposed’ but well protected in those channels and looked for a way to actually hold a longer cable to make plugging into something else easier – running the right monitors HDMI cable up the left arm and across the handle at the back and visa versa seems like a good move..
It is also perhaps a bit wider than I’d like – desk space is always an issue for me, though adding a bit more functionality into into that claws back more desk space might be possible – for instance add a trackball/trackpad or perhaps one of those air gesture mice type concepts internally so you don’t absolutely need an external pointing device any time you are not just working in the terminal.
