You Can Make Your Own Floppy Drive Cleaning Disks

Once upon a time, you could buy floppy drive cleaning disks at just about any stationary or computer store. These days, they’re harder to find. If you want to build one yourself, though, you might do well to follow [Gammitin]’s fine example.

[Gammitin] has been down this road before, having built head cleaning disks before. This time, a US patent was the inspiration. It basically indicated that the spinning cleaning disc inside should be made of spunbonded polyester or spunbonded olefin (such as Dupont Tyvek)—so those materials were sought out.

The project began with [Gammitin] disassembling a standard floppy disk down to its bare components. The spindle was then separated from the magnetic platter, and refitted with a disc of Tyvek material using super glue. The disk housing was then glued back together with more super glue, and labelled as a “Floppy Cleaning Disk.” Using the disk is as simple as putting a few drops of isopropyl alcohol on the Tyvek material, and inserting it into a drive. [Gammitin] tested it with an old Olivetti machine, and found it cleaned up the heads nicely.

Sometimes, when a commercial product ceases to exist, you can just make your own at home. This is a great example of that ethos. If you’re cooking up your own tools and accessories to keep your old machines running, we’d love to hear all about it on the tipsline!