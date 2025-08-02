Custom Bedroom Lighting Controlled By Alexa

[Arkandas] had a problem. They liked reading in bed, but their bedroom lamps weren’t cutting it—either too bright and direct, or too dim and diffuse. The solution was custom lighting, and a new project began.

The concept was simple—build a custom controller for a set of addressable LED lighting strips that would be installed in the bedroom. Specifically, in the headboard of the bed, providing controllable light directly where it was needed. The strips themselves were installed in aluminum channel with plastic diffusers to give a nice smooth light. [Arkandas] then tasked an ESP32 to control the strips, using the FastLED library to work with WS2812B LEDs, and also the Adafruit NeoPixel library for using SK6812 LEDs and their extra white channel. The ESP32 was set up to provide a web interface for direct control over the local network. [Arkandas] also made good use of the FauxmoESP library to enable the device to be controlled via Amazon Alexa, which fit nicely into their existing smarthome setup. Files are on Github for the curious.

The final build works well, creating a soft light in the habitable area of the bed that can also be readily controlled via voice commands or via web. We’ve seen the ESP32 do other great feats in this arena before, too, albeit of the more colorful variety. Meanwhile, if you’re cooking up your own smart lighting solutions, don’t hesitate to tell the tipsline!