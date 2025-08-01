Universal Control For The Last Mac You’d Ever Expect

Universal control is a neat feature on Macintosh computers, allowing you to slide your mouse seamlessly from device to device. Of course you need a relatively recent version of MacOS to make it work, right? Not necessarily– thanks to [Bart Jackobs] MacFriends, universal control has come to the Macintosh Classic.

Well, not exactly universal control, but similar functionality at any rate. [Bart] can slide his mouse from one side of his retina display over onto the glorious 512 x 342, 1-bit display of his Macintosh Classic, just as if the 68k powered antique was a modern device. As you might expect, the Motorola 68000 in that old Mac is getting a teensy bit of help– though sadly for our love of puns, from an Arduino Nano and not any kind of Teensy.

The Arduino is emulating a mouse and keyboard on the Apple Desktop Bus using code based on the abduino by [akuker]. [Bart]’s custom software on the modern Mac captures the mouse and keyboard inputs to pipe to the Arduino via USB serial. Apple’s Universal control doesn’t require a wired connection between the two machines, of course, but then, it doesn’t work on the Classic. One could imagine redoing this project for Bluetooth communication to have that a same Clarkian feeling of technological Apple has always wanted to convey– but nothing was wireless in 1990 except for telegrams and a handful of telephones, so the project is appropriate as-is.

As much as we might resent that micro-controller for ruining a pun, if you want to hook into the ADB– perhaps to use old peripherals with an emulated Macintosh— an Arduino will do the job. So would a Teensy, though, and then we’d have our pun.

