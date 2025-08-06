A Robot Controller With The Compute Module 5

The regular Raspberry Pi line is a flexible single-board computer, but sometimes you might find yourself wishing for a form factor that was better designed for installation into a greater whole. This is why the Compute Module variants exist. Indeed, leveraging that intention, [Hans Jørgen Grimstad] has used the powerful Compute Module 5 as the heart of his “Overlord” robot controller.

The Compute Module 5 offers a powerful quad-core 64-bit ARM chip running at 2.4 GHz, along with anywhere from 2 to 16GB of RAM. You can also get it with WiFi and Bluetooth built in onboard, and it comes with a wide range of I2C, SPI, UART, and GPIO pins to serve whatever ends you envision for them. It’s a whole lot of capability, but the magic is in what you do with it.

For [Hans], he saw this as a powerful basis for a robot controller. To that end, he built a PCB to accept the Compute Module 5, and outfit it with peripherals suited to robotics use. His carrier board equips it with an MCP2515 CAN controller and a TJA1051 CAN transceiver, ideal for communicating in a timely manner with sensors or motor controllers. It also has a 9-axis BNO055 IMU on board, capable of sensor fusion and 100Hz updates for fine sensing and control. The board is intended to be easy to use with hardware like Xiaomi Cybergear motors and Dynamixels servos. As a bonus, there is power circuitry on board to enable it to run off anything from 5 to 36V. While GPIOs aren’t exposed, [Hans] notes that you can even pair it with a second Pi if you want to use GPIOs or camera ports or do any other processing offboard.

If you’re looking for a place to start for serious robot development, the Overlord board has plenty of capability. We’ve explored the value of the Compute Module 5 before, too. Meanwhile, if you’re cooking up your own carrier boards, don’t hesitate to let the tipsline know!